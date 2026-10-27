Cyclone Arnab: East India prepares for severe cyclone as 466 relief shelters ready; nearly 48,000 evacuated in Odisha

East India braces for Severe Cyclone Arnab as Odisha readies 466 relief shelters and evacuates nearly 48,000 residents.

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Cyclone Arnab Update: Red alert in several states, schools shut as deep depression progresses after landfall | Image: ANI

Bhubaneswar: In a significant weather development, the Odisha government has so far evacuated nearly 48,000 people from high-risk zones as the state braces for heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds due to the severe cyclonic storm Arnab, which is likely to hit the Andhra Pradesh Coast on October 28. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that currently lying over Westcentral Bay of Bengal and moving with a speed of 20 kmph during the past six hours, is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph by forenoon of October 28.

Depression to impact Andhra Pradesh and enter Odisha

While addressing the media, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Tuesday that, after making landfall at Visakhapatnam, this depression will enter Andhra Pradesh and enter Odisha through Malkangiri. As per the latest assessment, from Malkangiri it will head directly at roughly a 90-degree angle towards Chhattisgarh.

Which area will feel the maximum impact of the cyclone?

The minister said that the maximum impact of the cyclone in the state will be felt in Malkangiri district. He noted that strong winds and rain are likely to occur across Odisha, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in some places and extremely heavy downpours in isolated areas.

Briefing the media, the Minister informed that the state government has disbursed Rs 19 crore to eight vulnerable districts to support ongoing evacuation, food provision, and emergency preparedness to deal with this natural disaster. The minister said that, according to reports received so far, 466 flood and cyclone shelters had been made ready, of which 27 in Ganjam, 175 in Gajapati, 35 in Malkangiri, 47 in Koraput, seven in Rayagada, 134 in Nabarangpur, 14 in Kalahandi and 17 in Nuapada have become operational.

The minister said around 3,000 expectant mothers may need evacuation, a number that could rise. So far, 1,614 have been evacuated, and more than 20 have safely delivered their babies at CHCs and PHCs. Additionally, 48 ODRAF teams, eight NDRF teams and 225 Fire Services teams have been deployed, while some teams are being kept in reserve at Koraput, Chhatrapur and Mundali for deployment based on requisitions or requirements identified by district collectors.

(With inputs from agencies)