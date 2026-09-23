Cyclone Arnab: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal likely to witness heavy rain, storm; Here’s how the cyclone was named

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the weather system over the Bay of Bengal is advancing west-northwestwards and is likely to intensify into a deep depression before crossing the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast. Earlier on Monday, the weatherman said that the depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a deep depression.
“The Depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal, moved westwards with speed 18 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 22nd September, 2026, over the same region near latitude 17.9°N and longitude 86.0°E, about 200 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 200 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 210 km south of Puri (Odisha), and 290 km east of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh),” the IMD said.
“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards & intensify into a deep depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours,” the IMD said, adding that the system was forecast to continue moving west-northwestwards.
As per the regional roster of names for cyclonic storms, the next cyclone to form over the North Indian Ocean will be named Arnab.
The name Arnab, which means “ocean” in Bangla, was contributed by Bangladesh to the regional list of tropical cyclone names maintained by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The depression is also expected to affect coastal Andhra Pradesh, with the system forecast to cross between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur. The IMD said the depression was around 320 km from Visakhapatnam and was moving west-northwestwards. It is expected to intensify into a deep depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal before crossing the coast.
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