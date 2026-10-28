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  • Cyclone Arnab: 5 people from Andhra Pradesh electrocuted; wind intensity likely to decrease

Cyclone Arnab: 5 people from Andhra Pradesh electrocuted; wind intensity likely to decrease

Cyclone Arnab began its landfall process early Wednesday along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts, bringing torrential downpours in the area, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: October 28, 2026, 3:37 PM IST
Cyclone Arnab: 5 people from Andhra Pradesh electrocuted; wind intensity likely to decrease
Cyclone Arnab Live Updates

New Delhi: The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ has begun its landfall process near Narsapur town in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, at around 1.30 am on Wednesday (October 28, 2026). As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the wind intensity near the centre was reported to be 125-135 kmph, gusting up to 150 kmph. The wind intensity is likely to decrease after four hours. A high storm surge of 1.5 m to 2.5 m is expected over Kakinada and Yanam, the IMD said. Low-lying areas in these regions are facing the threat of inundation.

The landfall process is expected to continue for the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin. Cyclone Arnab is likely to move slowly northwestwards initially and then north-northwestwards. “We have lost everything due to the cyclone,” a man from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh said after Cyclone Arnab made landfall and brought heavy rainfall. “Our houses have been damaged. We have nothing left except the clothes we are wearing. We request the government to come to our rescue and provide financial assistance and support to help us rebuild our lives,” the local said in an interview with news agency ANI.

Read more: Jharkhand school holiday: Schools in Ranchi, East-West Singhbhum and Simdega to remain closed Oct 29 amid cyclone Arnab-related rain

Cyclone Arnab Updates

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 28, 2026 12:13 PM IST

    Cyclone Arnab Live: Two people, including a 55-year-old woman, died of electrocution in separate incidents in Andhra Pradesh during Cyclone Arnab, officials said on Wednesday.

  • Oct 28, 2026 11:18 AM IST

    Cyclone Arnab Live: Heavy rain lashed Odisha, with Chandbali and Dhamnagar recording over 50 mm of rainfall, as cyclonic storm Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts.

  • Oct 28, 2026 10:35 AM IST

    Cyclone Arnab Live: The Jharkhand government has ordered the closure of schools till October 29 in several districts in the wake of rainfall triggered by cyclone ‘Arnab’.

  • Oct 28, 2026 10:22 AM IST

    Cyclone Arnab Live: This satellite image taken on Oct. 28, 2026 shows the location of Cyclone Arnab during its landfall in Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone Arnab remained “practically stationary” along the Andhra Pradesh coast early on Wednesday and the landfall process is expected to continue for the next 2-3 hours, the IMD said, as heavy rains lashed a number of districts in the southern state.

  • Oct 28, 2026 9:47 AM IST

    Cyclone Arnab Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin issued at 8:45am that the centre of “very severe” cyclonic storm Arnab is very close to the coastline and the landfall process will continue for the next two hours.

  • Oct 28, 2026 9:18 AM IST

    Cyclone Arnab Live: Winds of 115-125 kph and gusts of up to 140 kph are forecast, with a storm surge of 1 to 1.5 metres above normal tide likely to inundate low-lying areas of Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

  • Oct 28, 2026 8:41 AM IST

    Cyclone Arnab Live: The landfall process is expected to continue for the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin. Cyclone Arnab is likely to move slowly northwestwards initially and then north-northwestwards.

  • Oct 28, 2026 8:32 AM IST

    Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Rainfall observed at IMD stations from Tuesday, 8:30 am to Wednesday, 5:30 am (in mm):

    Visakhapatnam: 216.9

    Kalingapatnam: 147.5

    Tuni: 123.3

    Kakinada: 118.4

    Machilipatnam :115.2

    Narsapur: 48.6

    Bapatla: 15.9

    Ongole: 0.4

  • Oct 28, 2026 8:31 AM IST

    Cyclone Arnab Live: Movements Of Cyclone Arnab Over The Last 24 Hours

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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