Cyclone Arnab: 5 people from Andhra Pradesh electrocuted; wind intensity likely to decrease

Cyclone Arnab began its landfall process early Wednesday along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts, bringing torrential downpours in the area, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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Cyclone Arnab Live Updates

New Delhi: The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ has begun its landfall process near Narsapur town in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, at around 1.30 am on Wednesday (October 28, 2026). As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the wind intensity near the centre was reported to be 125-135 kmph, gusting up to 150 kmph. The wind intensity is likely to decrease after four hours. A high storm surge of 1.5 m to 2.5 m is expected over Kakinada and Yanam, the IMD said. Low-lying areas in these regions are facing the threat of inundation.

The landfall process is expected to continue for the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin. Cyclone Arnab is likely to move slowly northwestwards initially and then north-northwestwards. “We have lost everything due to the cyclone,” a man from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh said after Cyclone Arnab made landfall and brought heavy rainfall. “Our houses have been damaged. We have nothing left except the clothes we are wearing. We request the government to come to our rescue and provide financial assistance and support to help us rebuild our lives,” the local said in an interview with news agency ANI.

Cyclone Arnab Updates