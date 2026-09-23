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Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: IMD warns deep depression to make landfall today, Bengal and Odisha on high alert

The name Arnab (which means "ocean" in Bengali) was contributed by Bangladesh to the regional tropical cyclone naming list maintained by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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Cyclone Arnab Live Updates

Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department has said that a depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified on Tuesday and is likely to develop into a deep depression before crossing the north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast. It is important to note that the system is expected to cross between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur by the night of September 23. Parts of West Bengal and Odisha have been witnessing heavy raifall due to the weather system. The authorities in several Odisha districts have taken precautionary measures, including school closures and the deployment of emergency teams.

As per IMD, the depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards at around 8 kmph in the six hours leading up to 11.30 am on September 22. The IMD said the depression was likely to intensify into a deep depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours. “The Depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal, moved westwards with speed 18 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 22nd September, 2026, over the same region near latitude 17.9°N and longitude 86.0°E, about 200 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 200 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 210 km south of Puri (Odisha), and 290 km east of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh),” the IMD said on X.

Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: