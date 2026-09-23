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Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: IMD warns deep depression to make landfall today, Bengal and Odisha on high alert

The name Arnab (which means "ocean" in Bengali) was contributed by Bangladesh to the regional tropical cyclone naming list maintained by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Edited By: Victor Dasgupta
Published: September 23, 2026, 8:01 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: IMD warns deep depression to make landfall today, Bengal and Odisha on high alert
Cyclone Arnab Live Updates

Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department has said that a depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified on Tuesday and is likely to develop into a deep depression before crossing the north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast. It is important to note that the system is expected to cross between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur by the night of September 23. Parts of West Bengal and Odisha have been witnessing heavy raifall due to the weather system. The authorities in several Odisha districts have taken precautionary measures, including school closures and the deployment of emergency teams.

As per IMD, the depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards at around 8 kmph in the six hours leading up to 11.30 am on September 22. The IMD said the depression was likely to intensify into a deep depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours. “The Depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal, moved westwards with speed 18 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 22nd September, 2026, over the same region near latitude 17.9°N and longitude 86.0°E, about 200 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 200 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 210 km south of Puri (Odisha), and 290 km east of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh),” the IMD said on X.

Read more: Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai, Satara, Nagpur, Nashik, Sangli, Pune, Ratnagiri likely to witness rain today

Cyclone Arnab Live Updates:

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 23, 2026 8:53 AM IST

    Cyclone Arnab Live: Suresh Pujari said that the ODRAF teams have already taken positions in all vulnerable locations and the fire services department has also deployed personnel along with boats and other equipment to assist people in the event of heavy rainfall.

  • Sep 23, 2026 8:15 AM IST

    Cyclone Arnab Live: There is a possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Koraput, Gajapati, and Ganjam between the 23rd and 24th of this month, and all three districts are currently in the red zone.

  • Sep 23, 2026 8:05 AM IST

    Cyclone Arnab Live: Odisha state Minister Suresh Pujari on Wednesday said the depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal has started moving westward at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour over the past six hours.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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