Cyclone Arnab has triggered widespread travel disruptions in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Odisha, with airlines cancelling flights and Indian Railways suspending several train services ahead of the storm’s landfall. According to the latest available bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall of very severe cyclonic storm Arnab was still underway along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday. The weather department reported that the centre of the storm remained close to the coastline, while one of its spiral rain bands had moved further inland.
According to the IMD, the landfall process was expected to continue for another three hours, with the cyclone bringing heavy rain and strong winds to several coastal districts. In its latest update, the weather department said Cyclone Arnab was moving northwest over the west-central Bay of Bengal, close to the Andhra Pradesh coast.
The IMD said the cyclone was likely to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near the southern part of Yanam, while maintaining its status as a very severe cyclonic storm. Wind speeds could reach 135 kmph, with gusts of up to 150 kmph during the next three hours, the department warned.
With strong winds and heavy rain threatening coastal areas, authorities have taken precautionary steps to protect passengers and reduce the risk of accidents. Travellers have been advised to check the latest status of their flights and trains before leaving home.
Flight services have faced major disruptions as Cyclone Arnab moves closer to the coast. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, flight operations at Visakhapatnam Airport were suspended from the afternoon of October 27. Services at Vijayawada and Rajahmundry airports were also suspended after 7 pm that day.
The ministry said flights to and from coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, were likely to be among the most affected. Some flights operating through Hyderabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur could also face delays, depending on the storm’s movement.
Here are the key updates available from the Ministry of Civil Aviation as of late October 27 and early October 28:
These figures were provisional and may change as weather conditions and airport operations develop.
Passengers travelling to or from the affected airports should check directly with their airlines before starting their journey. They should also check whether their flight has been cancelled, delayed or rescheduled.
Train services have also been affected as railway authorities prepare for strong winds and heavy rain across parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana. According to reports published on October 27, Indian Railways had cancelled more than 90 train services, with other trains rescheduled, diverted or having their journeys shortened as a precaution. The reported totals varied across updates as railway zones continued reviewing their operations.
Several long-distance trains connecting Andhra Pradesh with Telangana, Odisha and other parts of the country were among the affected services.
Some of the trains listed in reports as cancelled on specific dates included:
The cancellation date matters because a train may operate on one day but remain cancelled on another. Passengers should therefore verify the status of their specific train number and date of travel through official railway enquiry services before leaving for the station.
Railway authorities have also warned that services may be diverted, rescheduled or short-terminated depending on conditions along their routes.
People planning to travel on October 28 should take a few precautions to avoid unnecessary inconvenience.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised airlines to keep passengers informed about cancellations and delays and follow the applicable rules for refunds and rebooking.
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