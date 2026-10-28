Cyclone Arnab landfall: Multiple flights cancelled, over 90 trains services affected as heavy rain, strong winds lash coast; Check latest update

Cyclone Arnab has disrupted flight and train services across parts of Andhra Pradesh, with airport suspensions and several train cancellations reported ahead of and during landfall.

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Cyclone Arnab landfall: Multiple flights cancelled, over 90 trains services affected as heavy rain, strong winds lash coast; Check latest update (Image: PTI)

Cyclone Arnab has triggered widespread travel disruptions in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Odisha, with airlines cancelling flights and Indian Railways suspending several train services ahead of the storm’s landfall. According to the latest available bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall of very severe cyclonic storm Arnab was still underway along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday. The weather department reported that the centre of the storm remained close to the coastline, while one of its spiral rain bands had moved further inland.

According to the IMD, the landfall process was expected to continue for another three hours, with the cyclone bringing heavy rain and strong winds to several coastal districts. In its latest update, the weather department said Cyclone Arnab was moving northwest over the west-central Bay of Bengal, close to the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The IMD said the cyclone was likely to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near the southern part of Yanam, while maintaining its status as a very severe cyclonic storm. Wind speeds could reach 135 kmph, with gusts of up to 150 kmph during the next three hours, the department warned.

With strong winds and heavy rain threatening coastal areas, authorities have taken precautionary steps to protect passengers and reduce the risk of accidents. Travellers have been advised to check the latest status of their flights and trains before leaving home.

Cyclone Arnab flight status: Three Andhra airports suspend operations

Flight services have faced major disruptions as Cyclone Arnab moves closer to the coast. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, flight operations at Visakhapatnam Airport were suspended from the afternoon of October 27. Services at Vijayawada and Rajahmundry airports were also suspended after 7 pm that day.

The ministry said flights to and from coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, were likely to be among the most affected. Some flights operating through Hyderabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur could also face delays, depending on the storm’s movement.

Airline-wise flight cancellations

Here are the key updates available from the Ministry of Civil Aviation as of late October 27 and early October 28:

Air India: 6 cancellations were reported across services connecting Delhi with Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada on October 27 and 28.

Air India Express: 13 flights were reported cancelled, mainly on routes connecting Visakhapatnam with Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vijayawada. Some international services were also affected.

IndiGo: Flight operations were suspended at Visakhapatnam. Services at Vijayawada and Rajahmundry were also suspended after 7 pm on October 27.

Akasa Air: The Delhi-Bhogapuram-Delhi service scheduled for October 28 was cancelled.

Alliance Air: The ministry reported that services were operating normally, with no cancellations reported at the time of its update.

These figures were provisional and may change as weather conditions and airport operations develop.

Passengers travelling to or from the affected airports should check directly with their airlines before starting their journey. They should also check whether their flight has been cancelled, delayed or rescheduled.

Cyclone Arnab Train Status: More than 90 train services cancelled

Train services have also been affected as railway authorities prepare for strong winds and heavy rain across parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana. According to reports published on October 27, Indian Railways had cancelled more than 90 train services, with other trains rescheduled, diverted or having their journeys shortened as a precaution. The reported totals varied across updates as railway zones continued reviewing their operations.

Several long-distance trains connecting Andhra Pradesh with Telangana, Odisha and other parts of the country were among the affected services.

Some of the trains listed in reports as cancelled on specific dates included:

Falaknuma Express (Train Nos. 12703 and 12704): Services between Howrah and Secunderabad were affected on different dates.

Godavari Express (Train No. 12728): The Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam service was listed among the cancellations.

Gowthami Express (Train Nos. 12737 and 12738): Services connecting Kakinada Port and Lingampalli were affected.

Garib Rath Express (Train Nos. 12739 and 12740): Services between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad were listed among the affected trains.

Visakha Express (Train Nos. 17015 and 17016): Services connecting Bhubaneswar and Secunderabad were also affected on different dates.

The cancellation date matters because a train may operate on one day but remain cancelled on another. Passengers should therefore verify the status of their specific train number and date of travel through official railway enquiry services before leaving for the station.

Railway authorities have also warned that services may be diverted, rescheduled or short-terminated depending on conditions along their routes.

What should passengers do?

People planning to travel on October 28 should take a few precautions to avoid unnecessary inconvenience.

For flights: Check the airline’s website, mobile application or customer helpline for the latest status. Do not leave for the airport until the flight is confirmed.

For trains: Check the official Indian Railways enquiry system using the train number and journey date. Do not rely only on older cancellation lists.

For refunds and rebooking: Contact the airline or railway service to understand the options available for a cancelled journey.

For road travel: Allow extra time and avoid travelling through flooded roads or areas experiencing severe weather.

For safety: Follow local administration advisories and avoid visiting beaches or exposed coastal areas during the storm.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised airlines to keep passengers informed about cancellations and delays and follow the applicable rules for refunds and rebooking.