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Cyclone Arnab Live: Deep depression intensifies into cyclonic storm, heavy rain lashes parts of Tamil Nadu

Cylone Arnab is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ over westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight of October 26 and into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ over the same region on October 27.

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Cyclone Arnab Live Updates

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that deep depression over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday (October 26, 2026) moved nearly westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last six hours, intensified into cyclonic storm “Arnab”. The cyclone lay-centered around 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands), 650 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 830 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 910 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh).

The Odisha government has prohibited fishing activities in the sea and banned entry of tourists in the hills, waterfalls and dams in six districts as it has stepped up precautionary measures in view of a cyclonic storm that is likely to make landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh within 48 hours

Parts of Odisha have been placed under red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for October 29 over the anticipated impact of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to adjoining Andhra Pradesh’s coast as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’.

Cyclone Arnab Live: