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Cyclone Arnab Live: Deep depression intensifies into cyclonic storm, heavy rain lashes parts of Tamil Nadu

Cylone Arnab is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ over westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight of October 26 and into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ over the same region on October 27.

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: October 26, 2026 1:33 PM IST
Cyclone Arnab Live: Deep depression intensifies into cyclonic storm, heavy rain lashes parts of Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Arnab Live Updates

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that deep depression over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday (October 26, 2026) moved nearly westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last six hours, intensified into cyclonic storm “Arnab”. The cyclone lay-centered around 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands), 650 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 830 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 910 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh).

The Odisha government has prohibited fishing activities in the sea and banned entry of tourists in the hills, waterfalls and dams in six districts as it has stepped up precautionary measures in view of a cyclonic storm that is likely to make landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh within 48 hours

Read more: Cyclone Arnab: Odisha government steps up cyclone preparedness, deploys 8 ministers to vulnerable districts

Parts of Odisha have been placed under red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for October 29 over the anticipated impact of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to adjoining Andhra Pradesh’s coast as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’.

Cyclone Arnab Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 26, 2026 1:33 PM IST

    Cyclone Arnab Live: A senior Andhra Pradesh disaster management official told Reuters on Monday the state government had identified 570,000 people as vulnerable and evacuations would start on Monday evening.

  • Oct 26, 2026 1:23 PM IST

    Cyclone Arnab Live: Andhra Pradesh has called for boats at sea to return ashore and ordered speedy restoration of power in case of disruptions

  • Oct 26, 2026 1:07 PM IST

    Cyclone Arnab Live: The IMD on Monday said that the deep depression that has turned into a cyclone—’Arnab’—is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight of today, October 26

  • Oct 26, 2026 1:05 PM IST

    Cyclone Arnab Live: Cyclonic Storm Arnab over eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last six hours, the IMD said in a post at around 12:15 pm on Monday.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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