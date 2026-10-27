  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Cyclone Arnab Live: Centre reviews preparedness, Andhra Pradesh shuts schools; Odisha mobilises ministers
LIVE

Cyclone Arnab Live: Centre reviews preparedness, Andhra Pradesh shuts schools; Odisha mobilises ministers

South Coast Railway has set up 24×7 war rooms at its zonal headquarters and divisional headquarters to coordinate emergency responses. The railway zone has also increased monitoring of vulnerable bridges, railway tracks, yards and signalling systems. Officials have been instructed to clear drainage channels of silt, vegetation and debris to prevent waterlogging.

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: October 27, 2026, 8:40 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab Live: Centre reviews preparedness, Andhra Pradesh shuts schools; Odisha mobilises ministers
Cyclone Arnab Latest Update (AI)

New Delhi: The Modi government has reviewed preparedness for the impending cyclone – named ‘Arnab’ – and directed agencies to “ensure zero loss of life and minimize damage to property and infrastructure”. In the review meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), chaired by cabinet secretary TV Somanathan, it was emphasised that essential services should be restored in the shortest possible time in the event of any damage.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that Cyclone Arnab is likely to make landfall along the north Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday morning, 28 October. Moving towards the mainland, the system is forecast to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before crossing the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam with sustained wind speeds of 115–125 km/h, gusting up to 140 km/h.

Read more: Cyclone Arnab: Odisha announces school closures as state braces for severe cyclone; people moved to safety

Indian Railways has stepped up safety measures and emergency preparedness ahead of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to hit the north Andhra Pradesh coast Wednesday morning. On Monday, Sandeep Mathur, General Manager (GM) of South Coast Railway (SCoR) reviewed the preparations to ensure passenger safety and minimise disruptions to train services.

Cyclone Arnab Live:

Follow updates here:

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.