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Cyclone Arnab Live: Centre reviews preparedness, Andhra Pradesh shuts schools; Odisha mobilises ministers

South Coast Railway has set up 24×7 war rooms at its zonal headquarters and divisional headquarters to coordinate emergency responses. The railway zone has also increased monitoring of vulnerable bridges, railway tracks, yards and signalling systems. Officials have been instructed to clear drainage channels of silt, vegetation and debris to prevent waterlogging.

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Cyclone Arnab Latest Update (AI)

New Delhi: The Modi government has reviewed preparedness for the impending cyclone – named ‘Arnab’ – and directed agencies to “ensure zero loss of life and minimize damage to property and infrastructure”. In the review meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), chaired by cabinet secretary TV Somanathan, it was emphasised that essential services should be restored in the shortest possible time in the event of any damage.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that Cyclone Arnab is likely to make landfall along the north Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday morning, 28 October. Moving towards the mainland, the system is forecast to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before crossing the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam with sustained wind speeds of 115–125 km/h, gusting up to 140 km/h.

Indian Railways has stepped up safety measures and emergency preparedness ahead of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to hit the north Andhra Pradesh coast Wednesday morning. On Monday, Sandeep Mathur, General Manager (GM) of South Coast Railway (SCoR) reviewed the preparations to ensure passenger safety and minimise disruptions to train services.

Cyclone Arnab Live: