Cyclone Arnab Update: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi targets zero casualties, red alert issued for six districts

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has said that the state government had reviewed the possible impact of the cyclone and assigned specific responsibilities to departments to ensure preparedness ahead of the system’s expected landfall. It is important to note that the state is bracing for the impact of cyclone Arnab, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the system to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on October 26 and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast by the morning of October 28.
“We have just concluded a review meeting regarding the impact of cyclone Arnab and the measures to tackle it. According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclone is expected to make landfall on the afternoon of 28 October somewhere between northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha. We have received reports indicating that this will lead to heavy rainfall across various districts in these states… We have assigned specific responsibilities to each department, ensuring they are fully prepared in advance. The state government is completely ready to handle this situation. As always, our primary objective remains the same: Zero casualties,” CM Majhi said.
The cyclone is expected to have the greatest impact in the coastal stretch between Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha. A red warning has been issued for Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.
Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail under the influence of the cyclone. Authorities have strictly prohibited fishermen from venturing into the sea as a precautionary measure. Government holidays have also been cancelled in view of the prevailing condition.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.