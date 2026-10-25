Cyclone Arnab Update: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi targets zero casualties, red alert issued for six districts

Government officials and emergency services in vulnerable districts have been placed on high alert to respond to any situation arising from the approaching weather system.

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Cyclone Arnab Update: Red alert in several states, schools shut as deep depression progresses after landfall | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has said that the state government had reviewed the possible impact of the cyclone and assigned specific responsibilities to departments to ensure preparedness ahead of the system’s expected landfall. It is important to note that the state is bracing for the impact of cyclone Arnab, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the system to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on October 26 and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast by the morning of October 28.

What did the chief minister say?

“We have just concluded a review meeting regarding the impact of cyclone Arnab and the measures to tackle it. According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclone is expected to make landfall on the afternoon of 28 October somewhere between northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha. We have received reports indicating that this will lead to heavy rainfall across various districts in these states… We have assigned specific responsibilities to each department, ensuring they are fully prepared in advance. The state government is completely ready to handle this situation. As always, our primary objective remains the same: Zero casualties,” CM Majhi said.

Here are some of the key details:

According to the IMD, a well-marked low-pressure area over the central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal intensified as of 8.30 am on Saturday.

The system is likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression on October 24, before moving west-northwestwards and strengthening into a deep depression on October 25.

The system is expected to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26

It will continue to move west-northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, reaching the region around the morning of October 28.

IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said Odisha was likely to be affected by rainfall and wind activity as the system intensified and moved towards the coast.

Red Alert Issued for Six Districts:

The cyclone is expected to have the greatest impact in the coastal stretch between Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha. A red warning has been issued for Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.

Fishermen Advised Against Venturing Into Sea

Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail under the influence of the cyclone. Authorities have strictly prohibited fishermen from venturing into the sea as a precautionary measure. Government holidays have also been cancelled in view of the prevailing condition.