Cyclone Arnab: Odisha government steps up cyclone preparedness, deploys 8 ministers to vulnerable districts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to remain on high alert and ensure maximum preparedness at every level to minimise the impact of the approaching Cyclone Arnab.

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Odisha Cyclone ‘Arnab’ (IANS)

New Delhi: The Mohan Charan Majhi-led Odisha government has stepped up preparations, mobilising personnel and equipment. The government has deputed eight ministers to vulnerable districts as a severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall along the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD has said that a depression over the Bay of Bengal had moved southwestwards during the past six hours and intensified into a deep depression. The system is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum wind speeds of 115-125 kmph.

It is expected to make landfall around the forenoon of October 28, with the projected landfall area around 300 km from Odisha’s Gopalpur, officials said. Majhi said although the system was forecast to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh, the Odisha government would take no chances and remain fully prepared to deal with any eventuality. He directed officials to prioritise public safety, evacuation and emergency response, reiterating the state’s zero-casualty objective.

Here are some of the key details:

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo has been assigned Koraput, while the other Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, will oversee arrangements in Rayagada.

Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik has been assigned Kandhamal, while Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Jena will oversee preparations in Ganjam.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister K C Patra will be in Nabarangpur, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond in Malkangiri

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj in Gajapati and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling in Kalahandi.

The ministers will remain in their assigned districts from October 27 to 29.

Senior officials experienced in handling extreme weather events have also been assigned responsibilities in vulnerable districts.

They include K Sudarshan Chakravarthy in Rayagada, Poma Tudu in Koraput, Bijay Kumar Dash in Gajapati, Yedula Vijay in Malkangiri and Maheshwar Swain in Nabarangpur, according to a separate notification.

In another order, the state government cancelled the leave of all district collectors, district magistrates and other officers posted in critical offices in view of the impending cyclone. They have been directed to return to their respective headquarters immediately to ensure administrative readiness, a notification issued by the General Administration Department said.

Majhi said the cyclone could affect Odisha with heavy rainfall in southern and coastal districts and gusty winds of 70-90 kmph. Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri are likely to be the worst-affected districts, while significant rainfall is expected in other coastal areas, he added.

The chief minister ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in these five districts on October 28 and 29.

(With PTI Inputs)