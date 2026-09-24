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Cyclone Arnab Update: Red alert in several states, schools shut as deep depression progresses after landfall

Cyclone Arnab Updates: IMD has issued a red alert for Odisha as heavy rain and strong winds lash Odisha and Andhra Pradesh after deep depression landfall.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 24, 2026, 1:58 PM IST
cyclone arnab imd forecast
Cyclone Arnab Update: Red alert in several states, schools shut as deep depression progresses after landfall | Image: ANI

Cyclone Arnab Updates: Several parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are experiencing heavy rain and strong winds after the deep depression, which formed over the Bay of Bengal, made landfall on Wednesday night. The system is expected to move northwestward, retaining its intensity till Thursday evening. It will weaken by Friday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A red alert has been issued for parts of southern Odisha for extremely heavy rainfall. Several areas, including Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam, are likely to receive heavy showers till Friday. Extremely heavy rain is also possible at isolated places till September 24.

Read more: Cyclone Arnab: Odisha government puts emergency teams on high alert, shuts schools amid heavy rain

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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