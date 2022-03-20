Cyclone Asani: The ‘Low-Pressure area’ developed in the Southeast of the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic storm by Monday with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph, the Indian meteorological department warned on Sunday. In view of the impending cyclone Asani, the Andaman and Nicobar administration has closed all schools and colleges in the union territory as a precautionary measure from March 21. Some parts of the islands have already started heavy rains since afternoon.Also Read - Andaman & Nicobar Islands Brace For Cyclone Asani; NDRF Teams on Alert, Helpline Numbers Issued | Key Points

The UT administration has also cancelled all scheduled sailing of vassals in the foreshore sector and the passengers are advised to get updates from the helpline number: 03192-245555/232714 or Toll-Free number 1-800-345-2714. Also Read - Heat Wave Conditions To Abate From Sunday In Most Parts Of India

Meanwhile, the NDRF teams deployed across the UT have cleared trees in vulnerable areas as precautionary measures and carried out an awareness programme to alert people residing in those areas. Also Read - Cyclone Asani Alert: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Likely In THESE States Till Monday

IMD Issues Rainfall Warning In Andaman and Nicobar Islands

March 20: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. March 21: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over the north Andaman Islands. Light to moderate rainfall at a few places is likely over the Nicobar Islands.

Forecast and Warnings for other parts of the country

Under the influence of the Western Disturbance, isolated rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Western Himalayan Region on March 20.

Strong surface winds (speed 25-35 kmph) likely over West Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

Light isolated/scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Kerala and Mahe, Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka during next 5 days.

Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Northeast India during next 5 days.

IMD Issues Fishermen Warning