Visakhapatnam: With severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ in the Bay of Bengal changing its course as it nears the coast of Andhra Pradesh, coastal districts of the state were put on alert Tuesday. As per a weather observation station in the US, the cyclone may cross the coast by Wednesday evening near Machilipatnam. In view of that, authorities in all the districts along the Andhra coast went on alert. After crossing the coast, the cyclone is likely to recurve and reemerge in Bay of Bengal near Visakhapatnam.Also Read - AP Inter Exams 2022 Postponed due to Cyclone Asani, Exam Likely to be Held on May 15: Report

All Flights From Visakhapatnam Cancelled

All flights from Visakhapatnam have been cancelled due to cyclone Asani. “All flights cancelled for today in and out of Visakhapatnam. All 6E flights out of VTZ for tomorrow as well stand cancelled,” said Visakhapatnam Airport director Srinivas in a statement. Also Read - Cyclone Asani: Group Of Fishermen Narrowly Escape After Their Boat Capsizes Off Odisha Coast | WATCH

Visakhapatnam city witnessed extreme heavy rainfall due to the Asani cyclone on Tuesday afternoon. Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed many parts of the city and the district, under the influence of Cyclone Asani on Tuesday. Drains were overflowing in many areas and roads were under a sheet of water due to continuous rain. Also Read - Delhi Braces For Another Spell of Heatwave From Tomorrow, IMD Issues Yellow Alert | Top Developments

Weather Warnings And Authorities’ Preparation For Landfall Of Asami

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Krishna, Guntur, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts. The coastal region is likely to experience gusty winds with 75-95 kmph speed, said weather agencies. The IMD has suggested total suspension of fishing operations and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till May 12.

Administrations in the districts likely to be affected by the storm have opened control rooms. People in coastal and low-lying areas have been also alerted.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone lay centred at about 210 km south-southeast of Kakinada and 310 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam. It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal close to the Kakinada-Visakhapatnam coasts by May 11 morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve slowly north-northeast wards and move along Andhra Pradesh coast between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam and then emerge into Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm and subsequently into a depression.

Storm surge of about 0.5 m above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of Krishna, East and West Godavari and Vishakhapatnam districts, an IMD bulletin said.

In Krishna, East and West Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts, damage to thatched huts, minor damage to power and communication lines due to breaking of branches and major damage to Kutcha and minor damage to Pucca roads is likely. Some damage to paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards is also anticipated.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is closely monitoring the situation and has kept its teams on standby for rescue and relief operations. The Indian Navy is also on alert for rescue and relief. Senior officials of the Eastern Naval Command, which has its headquarters in Visakhapatnam, are in regular contact with the authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Situation In Andhra As Asami Nears The Coast

Parts of north and south coastal Andhra received heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds on Tuesday. Machilipatnam also experienced rains and gusty winds. Authorities stopped electricity supply in some areas as a precautionary measure.