New Delhi: Cyclone Asani, which had formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' in the next 12 hours as it moves northwestwards, said the India Meteorological Department on Sunday. The severe cyclonic storm is very likely to lose some steam thereafter and turn into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday and further dissipate into a deep depression by Thursday.

"The CS 'Asani' over Southeast BoB moved northwestwards and lay centered at 1130 hours IST of today, over the same region about 530 km west-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 440 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 900 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)."

Cyclone Asani: Here Are The Top Updates