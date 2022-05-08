New Delhi: Cyclone Asani, which had formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ in the next 12 hours as it moves northwestwards, said the India Meteorological Department on Sunday. The severe cyclonic storm is very likely to lose some steam thereafter and turn into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday and further dissipate into a deep depression by Thursday.Also Read - As Mercury Soars, Schools in Delhi-NCR Revise Timings; Outdoor Activities Restricted
“The CS ‘Asani’ over Southeast BoB moved northwestwards and lay centered at 1130 hours IST of today, over the same region about 530 km west-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 440 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 900 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).” Also Read - Explained | Who Named Cyclone Asani, How and Why The Storm Was Christened
Cyclone Asani: Here Are The Top Updates
- India Meteorological Department in its latest update said that the cyclone Asani has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm at 1730 hours IST of today
- Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are on alert as under the influence of the cyclone, coastal areas are expected to experience heavy winds and rains from May 10
- Mrutunjay Mohaptra, director-general of IMD, said the cyclone was unlikely to make landfall either in the coast of Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, but will move parallel to the coast in the sea
- The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has put on alert its employees and disaster management teams in view of the formation of cyclonic storm Asani
- Cyclonic storm Asani over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph during the past six hours on Sunday, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said in a tweet
- India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued warning for fishermen venturning into the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. The met department in its warning said, “Fishermen are advised not to venture into Eastcentral and Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on May 8