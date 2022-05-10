Ganjam: Even as they were advised not to venture into the sea in the wake of Cyclone Asani, however, a group of fishermen had a narrow escape after their boats capsized off the Odisha coast due to high tide in the Ganjam district. As per the IMD forecast, high tides and heavy rains were expected in the coastal belt due to Cyclone Asani. All the fishermen managed to swim to the shore, and no loss of life was reported.Also Read - Delhi Braces For Another Spell of Heatwave From Tomorrow, IMD Issues Yellow Alert | Top Developments

“A group of fishermen had a narrow escape as their boat capsized in the turbulent sea at Aryapalli near Chatrapur in Ganjam district. All the fishermen managed to swim to the shore, and no loss of lives reported,” news agency ANI reported with the video of the incident. Also Read - 13-Foot King Cobra Spotted in Andhra Palm Oil Plantation, Rescued by Snake Catcher | See Pic

As per the reports, the fishermen from Sanaryapalli, Bada Aryapalli and Golabandha areas were returning to the coast in their six fishing vessels with a large haul of fish. The boat capsized as the sea became rough all of a sudden. However, all of them escaped unhurt and managed to swim to the shore. Also Read - Cyclone Asani: Nearly 30 Flights Cancelled at Vizag Airport | See Full List

Watch the video here:

Even though they lost their catch and one of the boats sustained damage. Some of the fishermen have also sustained minor injuries, reports suggest.

Earlier, the Special Relief Organization (SRO) commissioner had issued a warning to fishermen of punitive action for violating the cyclone advisory. These fishermen had ventured into the sea despite warnings by government authorities.

He IMD said cyclone Asani was raging over the Bay of Bengal, about 300 km southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, packing wind speed of 105 km per hour amidst indication of a gradual weakening later Tuesday.

The cyclone was likely to move closer to north Andhra Pradesh coast by Tuesday night and then re-curve to move parallel to north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast and expected to lose steam gradually, the weather office said.

The IMD has been keeping a close track of the cyclone and has issued 20 national bulletins so far, updating local administration about the storm and suggesting measures to save lives.

Under the influence of the cyclone, Odisha and West Bengal had received heavy to moderate rainfall on Monday.