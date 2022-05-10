Cyclone Asani impact: Bad weather under the impact of severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ in Bay of Bengal hit the flight operations at Chennai airport in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. 10 flights including from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Mumbai cancelled at Chennai Airport due to cyclone Asani. According to Chennai airport authority, passengers were informed over the same yesterday.Also Read - Cyclone Asani to Trigger Heavy Rainfall in Parts of Andhra, Odisha, Bengal; to Recurve From Tomorrow: IMD

According to reports, Indigo Airlines had canceled 2 flights from Chennai to Visakhapatnam at 7 am and 10:40 am and 2 flights from Visakhapatnam to Chennai at 10:40 am and 1.45 pm. AirAsia had announced cancellation of 3 flights from Chennai to Hyderabad, Jaipur and Mumbai and 3 flights from Hyderabad, Jaipur and Mumbai to Chennai.

Meanwhile, all the flights in and out of this coastal city in Andhra Pradesh were cancelled on Tuesday in view of the severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' in Bay of Bengal.

IndiGo has announced cancellation of all its flights in and out of Visakhapatnam. AirAsia has cancelled Delhi-Visakhapatnam and Bangalore-Visakhapatnam flights. Air India has also cancelled Mumbai-Raipur-Visakhapatnam and Delhi-Visakhapatnam flights.

Flights from Kurnool, Bengaluru and Hyderabad could not land at Visakhapatnam Airport due to bad weather and had to be sent back. Flights of various airlines from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Vijayawada were also cancelled.

Cyclone Asani is likely to move nearly northwestwards till the night of May 10 and reach westcentral Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast and the adjoining Odisha coast. It is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rains in the coastal region from Tuesday.

It is also likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.

According to the latest weather update, as of 2.30 am on May 10, Cyclone Asani laid centered over westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. It is 330 km southeast of Andhra’s Kakinada and 510 km south-southwest of Odisha’s Gopalpur coast.

“The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ (pronounced as Asani) over Westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0230 hours IST of today, the 10th May, over westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. It is 330 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 350 km south- southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 590 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha),” the bulletin reads.