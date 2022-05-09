New Delhi: The severe cyclonic storm Asani is likely to recurve over the sea away from the coast, and would not cross Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, or West Bengal, as expected earlier, said RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist – India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. However, the cyclone is very likely to cause heavy rains in coastal areas and some other parts of these sates. Jenamani said at present, the cyclonic storm is located around 450 and 500 km south of Visakhapatnam and Puri.Also Read - Cyclone Asani: 2 Tourists Drown In Bengal Sea; Heavy Rain And Strong Winds Likely In Odisha, Andhra

“This system is a severe cyclonic storm at the moment. It is moving in a northwest direction with a speed of around 21 to 25 km in the last 12 hours. This will continue to move. It is moving towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha,” he said. “It will recurve north-northeast away from the coast. So, only under its impact, we have predicted heavy to very heavy isolated rainfall. The cyclone is not crossing Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, or West Bengal. It is recurving over the sea away from the coast,” he added. Also Read - Cyclone Asani Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, 3 States on Alert | Key Updates

The meteorological department has predicted heavy to very heavy isolated rainfall from May 10 to May 11 over the districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh like East Godavari, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and coastal districts of Odisha. The cyclonic storm with gusting 120 km per hour wind speed lay centred about 550 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam and 680 km south-southeast of Puri today, according to an IMD bulletin this morning. Also Read - As Mercury Soars, Schools in Delhi-NCR Revise Timings; Outdoor Activities Restricted

Likely to weaken into Cyclonic Storm during 48 hours

“It is very likely to move northwestwards till May 10 and reach West-central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts,” the IMD said. “Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 48 hours,” the bulletin said.

Heavy rains in parts of West Bengal too

As per the IMD’s latest bulletin, heavy rainfall is likely over Howrah, East Midnapore, North & South 24 Paraganas and Nadia district of Gangetic West Bengal from 10th May to 12th May.

Thunderstorms and moderate rainfall are likely over some parts of Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly and West Midnapore districts of West Bengal today, according to IMD Kolkata.

The weather forecaster has advised people to take shelter during thunderstorm activity.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea area over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9 and May 10, and over the Northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10 and May12.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has put on alert its employees and disaster management teams in view of the Cyclone.

(With agency inputs)