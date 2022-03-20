Cyclone Asani Latest News Update: In the wake of Cyclone Asani, Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration on Sunday cancelled scheduled sailing of vessels in Foreshore Sector (services between Port Blair and nearby Islands) and issued helpline number 03192-245555/232714 and toll-free number – 1-800-345-2714 for passengers. For the unversed, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will become well-marked by March 20 morning and turn into a cyclonic storm on March 21. “It will move along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and reach the Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts on March 22”, the weatherman said, advising fishermen to not venture into the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea during this period.Also Read - Cyclone Asani Alert: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Likely In THESE States Till Monday

With the year’s first cyclone Asani brewing over the Bay of Bengal, six teams of the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) have been deployed across various areas of the Nicobar Islands. Apart from the deployment of NDRF teams, the local administration initiated sensitization programmes for vulnerable fishermen colonies against the danger due to Cyclone Asani and evacuated them to safer places, as per the Deputy Commissioner, North & Middle Andaman. Unsafe and loose structures were also removed to prevent any hazard owing to randomly flying sharp objects such as tin sheets. Besides, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) swung into action and is taking pre-emptive measures. ICG ships and aircraft on the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south of the Andaman Sea are relaying weather warnings to all mariners and fishermen at sea. “On Sunday, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over the Andaman Islands and isolated heavy rainfall over the Nicobar Islands while on Monday, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over the Andaman Islands. Light to moderate rainfall at a few places is likely over the Nicobar Islands”, the IMD said. On Friday, Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain reviewed the preparedness of the administration and asked all stakeholders to ensure that temporary camps set up to give shelter to those being evacuated have provisions for food, water, and other basic amenities. He also directed that shipping services be immediately suspended in view of the inclement weather and no fishing boats would be allowed to venture into the sea. Narain asked the disaster management department to issue pamphlets and generate awareness on the dos and don’ts in the wake of eventualities.

The naming of cyclones was started with a treaty in 1953 in the Atlantic region. In the Indian Ocean region, the name of the cyclone system started in 2004. To name the cyclones, the member countries give a list of names on their behalf. After this, the alphabetical listing is done. In the way, cyclones are named after the suggested name. Also Read - Cyclone Asani To Cause Heat Surge in Tamil Nadu, State To Witness Hotter Days, Humid Nights