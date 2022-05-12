New Delhi: Several parts of Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for heavy rainfall as cyclone Asani weakened to a deep depression that lay centered around the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.Also Read - Cyclone Asani: Group Of Fishermen Narrowly Escape After Their Boat Capsizes Off Odisha Coast | WATCH

“Deep Depression lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 11th May, 2022 over coastal Andhra Pradesh, near Latitude 16.2°N and Longitude 80.9°E, close to West of Machilipatnam. To hover around the same region and weaken further into a depression by today, the May 12th morning,” IMD said.

Cyclone Asani landfall delayed | Top developments