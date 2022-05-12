New Delhi: Several parts of Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for heavy rainfall as cyclone Asani weakened to a deep depression that lay centered around the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.Also Read - Cyclone Asani: Group Of Fishermen Narrowly Escape After Their Boat Capsizes Off Odisha Coast | WATCH
“Deep Depression lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 11th May, 2022 over coastal Andhra Pradesh, near Latitude 16.2°N and Longitude 80.9°E, close to West of Machilipatnam. To hover around the same region and weaken further into a depression by today, the May 12th morning,” IMD said.
Cyclone Asani landfall delayed | Top developments
- Cyclone Asani moved nearly northwards and recurved slowly north-northeastwards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts during noon to evening on Wednesday, and emerged into west-central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by night, the IMD said.
- The Odisha government said the system will have no major impact on the state except heavy rainfall in some southern districts. The Odisha government has put five southern districts – Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati – on high alert , as they are likely to be affected by the system.
- Light to moderate rain or thundershower was experienced in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.
- Around 60 ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) units and 132 teams of fire service personnel have been deployed in the state, considering the emerging situation.
- The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked a total of 50 teams for undertaking rescue and relief operations in areas affected by Asani, the federal agency said. Of the 50 teams, 22 have been deployed on the ground in West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh while the remaining 28 have been asked to be on alert within these states, an NDRF spokesperson said.
- The weather office in Kolkata said the system is likely to cause light to moderate rain in the districts of Gangetic West Bengal. “Heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places over Purba and Paschim Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia districts of Gangetic West Bengal till Thursday morning,” it said.
- The weather office had asked fishermen to suspend fishing operations in the region as sea condition was high over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal till Wednesday evening, and it is likely to be very rough to rough over the same region thereafter on Thursday.