New Delhi: Cycloni 'Asani' has developed over the southeast regions of Bay of Bengal and it is likely to intensify into a "severe" cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. This would be the first cyclonic storm of the season as a similar weather event in March had fizzled out before it could acquire the strength of a cyclone.

“Cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is very likely to reach North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on May 10,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Cyclone Asani: Odisha, West Bengal on high alert | Top developments