New Delhi: Cycloni ‘Asani’ has developed over the southeast regions of Bay of Bengal and it is likely to intensify into a “severe” cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. This would be the first cyclonic storm of the season as a similar weather event in March had fizzled out before it could acquire the strength of a cyclone.Also Read - Cyclone Alert: Heavy Rainfall Warning For Odisha, Andhra And West Bengal As East Cost Braces For Storm
“Cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is very likely to reach North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on May 10,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.
Cyclone Asani: Odisha, West Bengal on high alert | Top developments
- Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and along and off West Bengal and Odisha coasts from May 10 till further notice, Met department head in Kolkata Sanjib Bandyopadhyay said.
- The governments of Odisha and West Bengal have taken all precautionary measures to deal with the possible situation. Though relieved to a great extent as the cyclone will not make landfall, the Odisha government said it would not lower the preparation to deal with the possible situation and kept cyclone shelters ready to house as many as 7.5 lakh people, if evacuated for the purpose.
- Coastal districts of Odisha and the southern part of West Bengal, including the state capital Kolkata, are likely to be lashed by light to moderate rain from Tuesday, the IMD said.
- The sea conditions near the Odisha coast will become rough on May 9 and rougher on May 10. The wind speed in the sea will increase to 80-90 kmph on May 10. The windy conditions will prevail till May 11 and reduce thereafter, the IMD said.
- Under its impact, Odisha’s coastal districts such as Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Puri will receive light to moderate rainfall after May 10 evening, he added.
- The Coast Guard units are broadcasting weather warnings through Radar Operating Stations in Odisha’s Paradip.