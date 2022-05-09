New Delhi: Cyclone Asani, which formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is likely to reach Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The development comes after Cyclone Asani intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday evening as it moved northwestwards in the direction of north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts.Also Read - Explained | Who Named Cyclone Asani, How and Why The Storm Was Christened
“SCS ‘Asani’ over Southeast and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, near lati 13.0°N and long 87.5°E, about 570 km west-northwest of Port http://Blair.To move northwestwards till May 10 night and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest BoB off North AP & Odisha coast,” the IMD said.
Cyclone Asani: Odisha, Andhra and West Bengal Brace For Impact | Top Developments
- Cyclone Asani, on reaching westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts, is very likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on Tuesday, the weather department said.
- The severe cyclonic storm is very likely to lose some steam thereafter and turn into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday (May 11) and further into a deep depression on Thursday (May 12), the Met department said in its forecast of Asani’s track and intensity.
- Stating that the Cyclone Asani will not make landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Mrutunjay Mohaptra said the cyclone will move parallel to the east coast and cause rainfall from Tuesday evening.
- An officer of Mandarmani coastal police station said bodies of both the tourists, hailing from the Park Circus area of Kolkata, were recovered and sent for post-mortem, news agency PTI reported.
- “They had apparently strayed beyond the sea beach and waded into the water and were swept into the sea in choppy waters. Hearing their screams the disaster management personnel who were present at the place as part of precautionary measures with Cyclone Asani approaching jumped into waters to rescue them. However, both had died when they were brought to the shore,” the officer said.
- Rescue teams of NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services are on standby for any eventuality. A unit of NDRF has been deployed in Balasore and a unit of ODDRAF was sent to Ganjam district. ODRAF teams are also on standby in Krushna Prasad, Satpada, Puri and Astarang block in Puri district, and Jagatsinghpur, Mahakalpada and Rajnagar in Kendrapara, and Bhadrak.
- Heavy rainfall is very likely in some areas of Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri on Tuesday. The next day, heavy rainfall may happen in Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack. Heavy rainfall is very likely in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Balasore on Thursday.
- The cyclone is likely to bring in its wake light to moderate rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal from Tuesday to Friday with heavy downpour at one or two places in the coastal districts of the state, the weather office said.
- Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said disaster management teams have been put on alert following the weather forecast. The administrations of Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas are keeping cyclone shelters, schools and other pucca structures ready if evacuation is needed, besides arranging dry food and necessary medicines, a state government official said.