New Delhi: Cyclone Asani, which formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is likely to reach Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The development comes after Cyclone Asani intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday evening as it moved northwestwards in the direction of north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts.Also Read - Explained | Who Named Cyclone Asani, How and Why The Storm Was Christened

“SCS ‘Asani’ over Southeast and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, near lati 13.0°N and long 87.5°E, about 570 km west-northwest of Port http://Blair.To move northwestwards till May 10 night and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest BoB off North AP & Odisha coast,” the IMD said.

SCS ‘Asani’ over Southeast and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, near lati 13.0°N and long 87.5°E, about 570 km west-northwest of Port https://t.co/kPvyqOuD7u move northwestwards till 10th May night and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest BoB off North AP & Odisha coast pic.twitter.com/gecVctA5M1 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 8, 2022

cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ intensified into a severe cyclonic storm at 1730 hours IST of today, the 8th May,over Southeast BoB, about 610 km northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands).To move NW till 10th May night & reach Westcentral NW BoB off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coast pic.twitter.com/UZK31fLcxJ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 8, 2022

Cyclone Asani: Odisha, Andhra and West Bengal Brace For Impact | Top Developments

Cyclone Asani, on reaching westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts, is very likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on Tuesday, the weather department said.

The severe cyclonic storm is very likely to lose some steam thereafter and turn into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday (May 11) and further into a deep depression on Thursday (May 12), the Met department said in its forecast of Asani’s track and intensity.

Stating that the Cyclone Asani will not make landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Mrutunjay Mohaptra said the cyclone will move parallel to the east coast and cause rainfall from Tuesday evening.

