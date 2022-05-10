Cyclone Asani: Nearly 30 flights to and from Vizag airport have been cancelled in wake of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ in Bay of Bengal. Several airlines —IndiGo, AirAsia have announced the cancellation of all their flights in and out of Visakhapatnam. Besides, national carrier Air India has also cancelled Mumbai-Raipur-Visakhapatnam and Delhi-Visakhapatnam flights. Meanwhile, with ‘Asani’ moving closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast, parts of the coastal region are experiencing gusty winds and rains.
|Tuesday, May 10 (Arrivals)
|12:35 PM
|6E7102
Cuddapah (CDP)
|IndiGo
|AT76 (VT-IYY)
|Canceled
|12:50 PM
|6E581
Hyderabad (HYD)
|IndiGo
|A21N (VT-IUO)
|Canceled
|1:55 PM
|6E6366
Bengaluru (BLR)
|IndiGo
|A21N (VT-IUL)
|Canceled
|2:15 PM
|6E409
Hyderabad (HYD)
|IndiGo
|A320 (VT-IHZ)
|Canceled
|2:45 PM
|6E512
Kolkata (CCU)
|IndiGo
|A20N (VT-IZP)
|Canceled
|3:50 PM
|6E626
Hyderabad (HYD)
|IndiGo
|A20N (VT-IIA)
|Canceled
|4:25 PM
|6E7128
Vijayawada (VGA)
|IndiGo
|AT76 (VT-IYT)
|Canceled
|4:40 PM
|I5942
Bengaluru (BLR)
|AirAsia India
|320
|Canceled
|5:00 PM
|6E6835
Chennai (MAA)
|IndiGo
|A21N (VT-IUF)
|Canceled
|5:20 PM
|AI451
Delhi (DEL)
|Air India
|A321 (VT-PPT)
|Canceled
|5:55 PM
|6E2685
Hyderabad (HYD)
|IndiGo
|A20N (VT-ITH)
|Canceled
|6:15 PM
|6E969
Bengaluru (BLR)
|IndiGo
|A20N (VT-IJT)
|Canceled
|6:25 PM
|6E7923
Rajahmundry (RJA)
|IndiGo
|ATR
|Canceled
|8:00 PM
|6E5271
Mumbai (BOM)
|IndiGo
|320
|Canceled
|10:00 PM
|6E2028
Delhi (DEL)
|IndiGo
|A20N (VT-IIF)
|Canceled
Departures
|Tuesday, May 10
|12:30 PM
|6E881
Chennai (MAA)
|IndiGo
|320
|Canceled
|1:05 PM
|6E7106
Cuddapah (CDP)
|IndiGo
|ATR
|Canceled
|1:30 PM
|6E6645
Hyderabad (HYD)
|IndiGo
|321
|Canceled
|2:35 PM
|6E422
Bengaluru (BLR)
|IndiGo
|321
|Canceled
|2:55 PM
|6E5272
Mumbai (BOM)
|IndiGo
|320
|Canceled
|3:25 PM
|6E6038
Kolkata (CCU)
|IndiGo
|320
|Canceled
|4:30 PM
|6E783
Hyderabad (HYD)
|IndiGo
|320
|Canceled
|4:55 PM
|6E7129
Vijayawada (VGA)
|IndiGo
|ATR
|Canceled
|5:40 PM
|6E6001
Chennai (MAA)
|IndiGo
|321
|Canceled
|6:10 PM
|AI452
Delhi (DEL)
|Air India
|321
|Canceled
|6:40 PM
|6E254
Hyderabad (HYD)
|IndiGo
|320
|Canceled
|6:55 PM
|6E7967
Rajahmundry (RJA)
|IndiGo
|ATR
|Canceled
|7:00 PM
|6E776
Bengaluru (BLR)
|IndiGo
|320
|Canceled
|8:40 PM
|6E6226
Hyderabad (HYD)
|IndiGo
|320
|Canceled
|10:40 PM
|6E2772
Delhi (DEL)
|IndiGo
|320
|Canceled
Cyclone Asani
In the wake of cyclone Asani, high tidal waves were seen in some coastal villages in Uppada area of Kakinada distreict. Authorities have warned fishermen not to venture into the sea and those already at sea have been advised to return. Also Read - Cyclone Asani: Several Flights Delayed, Cancelled At Chennai And Vizag Airport. Details Here
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has asked people to remain alert in view of the forecast of heavy rains in coastal Andhra from Tuesday evening. Gusty winds with speed of 40-60 kmph are likely along the coast.
It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards till May 10 night and reach west central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining Odisha coast. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.