Cyclone Asani: Nearly 30 flights to and from Vizag airport have been cancelled in wake of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ in Bay of Bengal. Several airlines —IndiGo, AirAsia have announced the cancellation of all their flights in and out of Visakhapatnam. Besides, national carrier Air India has also cancelled Mumbai-Raipur-Visakhapatnam and Delhi-Visakhapatnam flights. Meanwhile, with ‘Asani’ moving closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast, parts of the coastal region are experiencing gusty winds and rains.

Also Read - 13-Foot King Cobra Spotted in Andhra Palm Oil Plantation, Rescued by Snake Catcher | See Pic

Check Full List of Flights Cancelled at Vizag Airport Also Read - Viral Video: Pilot Mom-Son Duo Fly IndiGo Plane Together For The First Time, Video Wins Hearts | Watch

12:35 PM 6E7102 Cuddapah (CDP) IndiGo AT76 (VT-IYY) Canceled 12:50 PM 6E581 Hyderabad (HYD) IndiGo A21N (VT-IUO) Canceled 1:55 PM 6E6366 Bengaluru (BLR) IndiGo A21N (VT-IUL) Canceled 2:15 PM 6E409 Hyderabad (HYD) IndiGo A320 (VT-IHZ) Canceled

2:45 PM 6E512 Kolkata (CCU) IndiGo A20N (VT-IZP) Canceled 3:50 PM 6E626 Hyderabad (HYD) IndiGo A20N (VT-IIA) Canceled 4:25 PM 6E7128 Vijayawada (VGA) IndiGo AT76 (VT-IYT) Canceled 4:40 PM I5942 Bengaluru (BLR) AirAsia India 320 Canceled 5:00 PM 6E6835 Chennai (MAA) IndiGo A21N (VT-IUF) Canceled 5:20 PM AI451 Delhi (DEL) Air India A321 (VT-PPT) Canceled 5:55 PM 6E2685 Hyderabad (HYD) IndiGo A20N (VT-ITH) Canceled

6:15 PM 6E969 Bengaluru (BLR) IndiGo A20N (VT-IJT) Canceled 6:25 PM 6E7923 Rajahmundry (RJA) IndiGo ATR Canceled 8:00 PM 6E5271 Mumbai (BOM) IndiGo 320 Canceled

10:00 PM 6E2028 Delhi (DEL) IndiGo A20N (VT-IIF) Canceled

Departures

12:30 PM 6E881 Chennai (MAA) IndiGo 320 Canceled 1:05 PM 6E7106 Cuddapah (CDP) IndiGo ATR Canceled 1:30 PM 6E6645 Hyderabad (HYD) IndiGo 321 Canceled 2:35 PM 6E422 Bengaluru (BLR) IndiGo 321 Canceled 2:55 PM 6E5272 Mumbai (BOM) IndiGo 320 Canceled

3:25 PM 6E6038 Kolkata (CCU) IndiGo 320 Canceled 4:30 PM 6E783 Hyderabad (HYD) IndiGo 320 Canceled 4:55 PM 6E7129 Vijayawada (VGA) IndiGo ATR Canceled

5:40 PM 6E6001 Chennai (MAA) IndiGo 321 Canceled 6:10 PM AI452 Delhi (DEL) Air India 321 Canceled 6:40 PM 6E254 Hyderabad (HYD) IndiGo 320 Canceled

6:55 PM 6E7967 Rajahmundry (RJA) IndiGo ATR Canceled 7:00 PM 6E776 Bengaluru (BLR) IndiGo 320 Canceled 8:40 PM 6E6226 Hyderabad (HYD) IndiGo 320 Canceled

10:40 PM 6E2772 Delhi (DEL) IndiGo 320 Canceled

Cyclone Asani

In the wake of cyclone Asani, high tidal waves were seen in some coastal villages in Uppada area of Kakinada distreict. Authorities have warned fishermen not to venture into the sea and those already at sea have been advised to return. Also Read - Cyclone Asani: Several Flights Delayed, Cancelled At Chennai And Vizag Airport. Details Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has asked people to remain alert in view of the forecast of heavy rains in coastal Andhra from Tuesday evening. Gusty winds with speed of 40-60 kmph are likely along the coast.

It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards till May 10 night and reach west central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining Odisha coast. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.