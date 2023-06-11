Home

Cyclone Biparjoy: ‘Extremely Severe Storm’ To Make Landfall in Gujarat on June 15 | Top Updates

Cyclone Biparjoy: 'Extremely Severe Storm' To Make Landfall in Gujarat on June 15 | Top Updates

Gujarat will witness thunderstorm activity during the next five days with wind speed remaining high.

Waves hit Mumbai's waterfront during high tide due to the formation of Cyclone Biporjoy in the Arabian Sea at Marine Drive. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Cyclone Biparjoy intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” morning and is likely to make landfall between the Kutch district of Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan on June 15. The meteorological office has issued a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts.

“The extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over the east-central Arabian Sea moved north-eastwards with a speed of eight kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 1130 hours over the same region, about 550 km west of Mumbai, 450 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 490 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 570 km south-southwest of Naliya and 750 km south of Karachi (Pakistan),” the IMD said in a bulletin.

The cyclone is very likely to move nearly northward till the morning of June 14, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan around noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph”, it said.

Cyclone Biparjoy: 10 Key Updates

Cyclone Biparjoy will continue to intensify over the weekend, possibly reaching the status of an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm by tonight

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

“The state governments are advised to keep a close watch, monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures. District authorities are advised accordingly,” the IMD said.

As cyclonic storm Biparjoy intensified Sunday and continued to approach the Saurashtra coast of Gujarat, the state government closed beaches and started alerting people living along the coast.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall between Kutch district of Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan on June 15, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The Pakistan government has also advised authorities in Sindh and Balochistan to remain alert. Rain accompanied by thunder is expected on the coasts of Sindh and Makran from the night of June 13, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Heavy rains followed by strong winds killed at least 27 people, including eight children, in northwest Pakistan, officials said Sunday.

In the wake of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, as many as eight districts of Kerala expecting heavy rainfall were put on yellow alert.

