Home

News

India

Cyclone Biparjoy IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Several Trains On June 14; Full List Here

Cyclone Biparjoy IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Several Trains On June 14; Full List Here

The passengers hit by cancellations will be eligible for refunds as per the existing rules. "Various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas under the jurisdiction," the Indian Railways said.

National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) earlier in the day reviewed the preparedness of the Gujarat government and central agencies for Cyclone Biparjoy and assured the state of all help.

New Delhi: As powerful cyclone Biparjoy’ moves closer to the Gujarat coast, the Indian Railway has cancelled several trains and short-terminated more than 50 trains heading to coastal areas of the state. According to IMD, Biparjoy’ is likely to make landfall near the Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday afternoon as a very severe cyclonic storm’ with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour.

The Western Railways too has cancelled 67 trains passing through the areas predicted to be affected by weather conditions due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The passengers hit by cancellations will be eligible for refunds as per the existing rules. “Various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas under the jurisdiction,” the zonal office of Indian Railways said.

You may like to read

List of Fully Cancelled Trains on 14/06/2023

Train No.22959 BRC – JAM Special Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023.

Train No.22960 JAM – BRC Special Cancelled on 14.06.2023,15.06.2023 and 16.06.2023

Train No.05809 NBQ – GHY Pass Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.05803 NBQ – GHY Pass Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.05804 GHY – NBQ Pass Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.15753 APDJ – GHY Express Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.15754 GHY – APDJ Express Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.15769 APDJ – LMG Intercity Express Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.15770 APDJ – LMG Intercity Express Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.05020 GHY – MNDP special Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No. 22483 Jodhpur – Gandhidham Express of 12th June to 14th June 2023

Train No. 22903 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj AC Superfast Express of 14th June 2023

Train No. 19319 Veraval – Indore Mahamana of 14th June 2023

Train No. 22957 Ahmedabad – Veraval of 12th June to 14th June 2023

Train No. 19209 Bhavnagar Terminus – Okha Express of 12th June to 14th June 2023

Train No. 19210 Okha – Bhavnagar Terminus Express of 12th June to 14th June 2023

Train No. 09524 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Okha Special of 14th June 2023

Train No. 22888 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – Howrah Humsafar Weekly Superfast Express, journey commencing o­n June 15, 2023 will be cancelled.

Train No. 22831 Howrah – Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam Weekly Superfast Express, journey commencing o­n June 14, 2023, will be cancelled.

Train No. 22832 Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam – Howrah Weekly Superfast Express, journey commencing o­n June 16, 2023, will be cancelled.

Train No. 43101, Moore Market Complex – Pattabiram Military Siding EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 04:15 hrs is FULLY CANCELLED on 12th & 14th June 2023.

Train No. 43002, Avadi – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Avadi at 03:50 hrs is FULLY CANCELLED on 12th & 14th June 2023.

Train No. 43102, Pattabiram Military Siding – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 03:20 hrs is FULLY CANCELLED on 14th June 2023.

Train No. 43104, Pattabiram Military Siding – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding at 05:30 hrs is FULLY CANCELLED on 12th June 2023.

Train No. 43004, Avadi – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Avadi at 04:00 hrs is FULLY CANCELLED on 14th June 2023.

Train No.22864 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah JCO 14.06.2023 is cancelled.

Train No.12254 Bhagalpur – SMVT Bengaluru JCO 14.06.2023 is cancelled.

Train No.07596 Kacheguda – Nizamabad J.C.O 07.06.2023 to 13.06.2023

Train No.07593 Nizamabad – Kacheguda J.C.O 07.06.2023 to 13.06.2023

Train No.07854 Nanded – Nizamabad J.C.O 07.06.2023 to 13.06.2023

Train No.07853 Nizamabad – Nanded J.C.O 07.06.2023 to 13.06.2023

Train No. 17331 Miraj – SSS Hubballi Daily Express will be cancelled from June 5 to 11, 2023.

Train no. 05133/05134 (ARJ-JNU-ARJ) will be cancelled from JCO. 30.05.23 to 19.06.23.

Train no. 05143/05144 (ARJ-JNU-ARJ) will be cancelled from JCO. 30.05.23 to 19.06.23.

Train no. 05137/05138 (MAU-PRRB-MAU) will be cancelled from JCO. 30.05.23 to 19.06.23.

Train no. 05437/05438 (GCT-PYGS-GCT) will be cancelled from JCO. 05.06.23 to 19.06.23.

Train No.06531 KSR Bengaluru – Devanahalli MEMU Express JCO 01.06.2023 to 03.06.2023 , 05.06.2023 to 10.06.2023 and 12.06.2023 to 17.06.2023 to be cancelled.

Train No.06533/ 06534 Devanahalli – Yelahanka – Kempegowda International Airport halt JCO 01.06.2023 to 03.06.2023 , 05.06.2023 to 10.06.2023 and 12.06.2023 to 17.06.2023 to be cancelled.

Train Nos.06535/ 06536 Devanahalli – Bengaluru Cantonment – Devanahalli JCO 01.06.2023 to 03.06.2023 , 05.06.2023 to 10.06.2023 and 12.06.2023 to 17.06.2023 to be cancelled.

Train Nos.06537/ 06538 Devanahalli – Bengaluru Cantonment – Devanahalli JCO 01.06.2023 to 03.06.2023 , 05.06.2023 to 10.06.2023 and 12.06.2023 to 17.06.2023 to be cancelled.

Train Nos.06539/ 06540 Devanahalli – Yelahanka – Devanahalli JCO 01.06.2023 to 03.06.2023 , 05.06.2023 to 10.06.2023 and 12.06.2023 to 17.06.2023 to be cancelled.

Cancellation of AC Special Trains – Due to less occupancy train no. 52539/52538 New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri AC Special will be cancelled from 1st March to 2nd July, 2023.

List of Partially Cancelled Trains on 14/06/2023

Train no. 17310 Vasco-Da-Gama – Yesvantpur Express journey commences on 13/06/2023 & 14/06/2023 will be partially cancelled between Tumkur – Yesvantpur duly short terminated at Tumkur.

Train no. 17309 Yesvantpur – Vasco-Da-Gama Express journey commences on 14.06.2023 & 15/06/2023 will be partially cancelled between Yesvantpur – Tumkur and will originate from Tumkur at its scheduled departure time.

Train No.01413 Nizamabad – Pandharpur J.C.O 08.06.2023 to 14.06.2023 Partially Cancelled between Nizamabad – Mudkhed

Train No. 07337 SSS Hubballi – Guntakal Daily Passenger Special will be partially cancelled between Ballari and Guntakal from June 12 to 18, 2023.

Train No. 07338 Guntakal – SSS Hubballi Daily Passenger Special will be partial cancelled between Guntakal and Ballari from June 12 to 18, 2023.

Train No. 19568 Okha – Tuticorin Vivek Weekly Express will be partially cancelled between Okha – Ahmedabad o­n June 16, 2023.

14321 Bareilly – Bhuj Ala Hazrat Express commencing on 12.06.2023, 14.06.2023 will be terminated at Palanpur station. This train will remain partially canceled between Palanpur – Bhuj.

Cyclone Biparjoy : Helpline Numbers

Bhavnagar Help Desk 9429880306 Porbandar Help Desk 8487097240, 9328920110, 9427034904, 9081375301 Veraval Help Desk 7227058687, 8128016885, 9429310290, 7265843885 Junagadh Help Desk 7227058688 Rajkot Help Desk 1 0281 2410142 and 9724094974 Rajkot Help Desk 2 9724094848 Okha Help Desk 02892 262026 Dwarka Help Desk 63534 43147 Khambhaliya Help Desk 02833 232542 Jamnagar Help Desk 63534 43009 Hapa Help Desk 63534 42961 Surendra Nagar Help Desk 7228092333 Morbi Help Desk 02822 230533 Gandhidham Help Desk 02836 239002 Bhuj Help Desk 9724093831

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.