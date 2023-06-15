Home

Live Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall Updates: Trees, Electricity Poles Uprooted in Saurashtra, Kutch, Jakhau Port of Gujarat Coasts

The landfall process for Cyclone Biparjoy is peaking, with 125 kmph winds and heavy rain pummeling the Gujarat coast.

Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat Coast

Live Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall Updates: Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday evening with a wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph as heavy rains lashed the coastal region, where several areas plunged into darkness due to power cuts and a large number of trees, electric poles and hoardings got uprooted.

A relief and rescue operation was underway with multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed in the affected districts, while and Armed Forces were on standby for any emergency situation, officials said. Biparjoy (meaning disaster or calamity in Bengali) unleashed destructive wind speed and incessant rains as trees and electricity poles were uprooted, while seawater entered villages located in low-lying areas, they said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the situation and the rescue and relief operation at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar. The landfall process of the ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ commenced at around 6:30 pm along the coast of Saurashtra-Kutch, and was likely to be completed over land by midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update.

