LIVE Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Likely To Make Landfall Between 4-5pm, Navy Ships On Standby For Relief Ops

High tides crash at the damaged houses due to sea erosion, at Bettampady, ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Biparjoy’ is expected to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district today, June 15. In response, the state administration has relocated over 74,000 people residing near the coast and mobilized disaster management teams for rescue operations.

