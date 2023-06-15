ZEE Sites

LIVE Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Likely To Make Landfall Between 4-5pm, Navy Ships On Standby For Relief Ops

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Biparjoy’ is expected to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district today, 15 June, the state administration has shifted more than 74,000 people living near the coast and deployed disaster management teams for the rescue operations.

Updated: June 15, 2023 10:02 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Joy Pillai

biparjoy
High tides crash at the damaged houses due to sea erosion, at Bettampady, ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Biparjoy’ is expected to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district today, June 15. In response, the state administration has relocated over 74,000 people residing near the coast and mobilized disaster management teams for rescue operations.

Live Updates

  • 10:17 AM IST

    In consonance with its firm resolve to mitigate the hardships felt by the population during times of natural disaster all armed forces that are the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have prepared themselves to provide assistance to the locals in view of cyclonebiparjoy in Gujarat: Wing Commander N Manish, Defence PRO & Spokesperson MoD, Gujarat

  • 10:11 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy packs strong winds
    as it nears Pakistan and India

    The cyclone had been the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday but it weakened
    to a strong tropical storm, with sustained winds of 69 mph and gusts up to 86
    mph on Thursday morning in Pakistan and India, according to the Joint Typhoon
    Warning Center. It had earlier been moving with hurricane-force winds.

  • 9:59 AM IST

    Indian Army prepares for relief, rescue operations, as cyclone Biparjoy to hit Gujarat today

  • 9:53 AM IST

    Strong winds hits in the coastal town of Dwarka as ‘severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ approaches Gujarat coast to make landfall today evening. Dwarka is expected to see extremely heavy rainfall today due to the cyclone.

  • 9:49 AM IST

    Maharashtra: Visuals from Marine Lines in Mumbai as cyclonebiparjoy is excepted to make landfall in Gujarat. High tide is expected in Mumbai at 10.29 am.

  • 9:34 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall between 4-5pm today. 46,000 people evacuated & shifted to shelter homes. 6 NDRF, 3 RPF teams, 2 SDRF teams & 8 columns of Army on standby. More than 20,000 animals have been taken to safer places. Adequate amount of food ration available at all shelter homes. 50 teams ready for road clearance, said Amit Arora, Collector Kachchh, Gujarat.

  • 9:28 AM IST

    ‘Biparjoy’ is a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with damaging potential, says Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

