Cyclone Biparjoy: From Landfall Time To Government’s Preparedness | All You Need To Know

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' has an extensive damaging potential and it is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat the most

Cyclone Biparjoy: From Landfall Time To Government's Preparedness (PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ has an extensive damaging potential and it is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat the most. Cyclone Biparjoy is predicted to cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts near Jakhau Port on the evening of June 15 as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

“Its damaging potential could be extensive,” IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

To review the preparedness of the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, chaired a high-level meeting with Ministries/Agencies of Centre as well as Gujarat to deal with the situation arising out of the impending Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’.

Prime Minister directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated by the State Government and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as Power, Telecommunications, health, drinking water etc. and are restored immediately in the event of damages caused to them. He also directed that the safety of animals should also be ensured. He further directed for 24*7 functioning of control rooms.

Cyclone Biporjoy Likely to Make Landfall on June 15

Cyclone Biparjoy is predicted to cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts near Jakhau Port on the evening of June 15 as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is expected to cross Saurashtra & Kutch between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

Impact:

The cyclone is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy falls in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka & Jamnagar and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi & Junagarh districts of Gujarat on 14-15 June.

IMD further added that it has been issuing regular bulletins since the onset of the cyclonic system on 6th June with the latest forecast to all the States and agencies concerned.

Preparedness To Tackle Cyclone Biporjoy:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is reviewing the situation 24*7 and is in touch with the State Government and the Central Agencies concerned.

NDRF has pre-positioned 12 teams, which are equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment etc. and has kept 15 teams on standby.

Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations.

Air Force and Engineer task force units of the Army, with boats and rescue equipment, are on standby for deployment.

Surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out serial surveillance along the coast.

Disaster Relief teams (DRTs) and Medical Teams (MTs) of Army, Navy and Coast Guard are on standby.

Review meetings with the district administration have been held at the level of Chief Minister and the entire state administration machinery is geared up to meet any exigency situation.

Cabinet Secretary and Home Secretary are in continuous touch with the Chief Secretary of Gujarat and Central Ministries/ Agencies concerned.

The meeting was attended by the Home Minister, Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary and other senior officers.

