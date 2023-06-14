Cyclone Biparjoy: How Government, Army Gearing Up To Tackle Storm Along Coastal Areas in Gujarat

Home

New Delhi: Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to make landfall near the Jakhau coast on the evening of June 15 and will traverse all along the Rann upto Rajasthan thereafter, according to the Met department. To overcome the challenges posed by the effects of the cyclonic storm, the Border Security Force (BSF) has prepared itself.

Gujarat, Inspector General, Border Security Force Ravi Gandhi visited the coastal areas of Bhuj to oversee the measures being adopted to mitigate the devastating effects posed by the cyclone as well as took stock of readiness to deal with any contingency.

The cyclone is predicted to pass through all along the Indo-Pak international border. Besides guarding the international border, BSF has also swiftly mobilised requisite resources for rescue operations.

Coordination with civil authorities has been established and has also ensured the provision of all necessary support to Civil administration and the local population.

About 50 villagers of Gunao village located close to the Jakhau coast have been shifted to the Gunao outpost of BSF.

Cyclone Biporjoy Likely to Make Landfall on June 15

Cyclone Biparjoy is predicted to cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts near Jakhau Port on the evening of June 15 as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is expected to cross Saurashtra & Kutch between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

Impact:

The cyclone is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy falls in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka & Jamnagar and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi & Junagarh districts of Gujarat on 14-15 June.

IMD further added that it has been issuing regular bulletins since the onset of the cyclonic system on 6th June with the latest forecast to all the States and agencies concerned.

Preparedness To Tackle Cyclone Biporjoy:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is reviewing the situation 24*7 and is in touch with the State Government and the Central Agencies concerned.

NDRF has pre-positioned 12 teams, which are equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment etc. and has kept 15 teams on standby.

Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations.

Air Force and Engineer task force units of the Army, with boats and rescue equipment, are on standby for deployment.

Surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out serial surveillance along the coast.

Disaster Relief teams (DRTs) and Medical Teams (MTs) of Army, Navy and Coast Guard are on standby.

Review meetings with the district administration have been held at the level of Chief Minister and the entire state administration machinery is geared up to meet any exigency situation.

Cabinet Secretary and Home Secretary are in continuous touch with the Chief Secretary of Gujarat and Central Ministries/ Agencies concerned.

The meeting was attended by the Home Minister, Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary and other senior officers.

