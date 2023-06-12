Home

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat On High Alert, PM Modi Chairs Key Meeting Ahead of Landfall | Top Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered that the safety of animals should also be ensured. He further directed for 24*7 functioning of control rooms.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a review meeting as cyclone Biparjoy, which now intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, is expected to make landfall between Mandavi and Karachi on June 15. During the meeting, the Prime Minister directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated by the State Government and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as Power, Telecommunications, health, drinking water etc. and are restored immediately in the event of damages caused to them.

He also directed that the safety of animals should also be ensured. He further directed for 24*7 functioning of control rooms. “Chaired a meeting to review the preparedness in the wake of the approaching Cyclone Biparjoy. Our teams are ensuring safe evacuations from vulnerable areas and ensuring the maintenance of essential services. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being,” PM Modi tweeted.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Here Are The Top Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting today to review the preparedness of Ministries/Agencies of Centre as well as Gujarat to deal with the situation arising out of the impending Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’. PM Modi directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated by the State Government and to ensure maintenance of all essential services India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is expected to cross Saurashtra & Kutch between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of 15th June A very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 145 kmph is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy falls in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka & Jamnagar and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi & Junagarh districts of Gujarat on 14-15 June. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is reviewing the situation 24*7 and is in touch with the State Government and the Central Agencies concerned. NDRF has pre-positioned 12 teams, which are equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment etc. and has kept 15 teams on standby. Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations. Air Force and Engineer task force units of the Army, with boats and rescue equipment, are on standby for deployment. Surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out serial surveillance along the coast. Disaster Relief teams (DRTs) and Medical Teams (MTs) of Army, Navy and Coast Guard are on standby. Review meetings with the district administration have been held at the level of Chief Minister and the entire state administration machinery is geared up to meet any exigency situation.

