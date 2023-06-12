Home

Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Railway Cancels 95 Trains Till June 15. Check Full List Here

Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: The Western Railway said over 56 trains have been cancelled in the Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat on Monday.

National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) earlier in the day reviewed the preparedness of the Gujarat government and central agencies for Cyclone Biparjoy and assured the state of all help.

Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: Taking preventive measures, the Western Railway said over 56 trains have been cancelled in the Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat on Monday and 95 trains will remain cancelled from June 12-15.

“Over 56 trains have been cancelled today in the Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat and from tomorrow onwards till 15th June, 95 trains will remain cancelled due to the effect of Biparjoy,” the Western Railway said in a statement.

Check List of Cancelled Trains

In the meantime, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) earlier in the day reviewed the preparedness of the Gujarat government and central agencies for Cyclone Biparjoy and assured the state of all help.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of ministries/agencies of the Centre, as well as, Gujarat to deal with the situation arising out of the impending Cyclone Biparjoy.

PM Modi during the meeting directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that the state government safely evacuates people living in vulnerable locations and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water and are restored immediately in the event of damages caused to them.

PM Modi also directed that the safety of animals should also be ensured and further directed for 24×7 functioning of control rooms.

The IMD in the meantime updated that Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

“It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy falls in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka & Jamnagar and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi & Junagarh districts of Gujarat on 14-15 June,” the IMD said.

NDRF said it has pre-positioned 12 teams, which are equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment etc. and has kept 15 teams on standby.

“Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations. Air Force and Engineer task force units of the Army, with boats and rescue equipment, are on standby for deployment. Surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out serial surveillance along the coast. Disaster Relief teams (DRTs) and Medical Teams (MTs) of Army, Navy and Coast Guard are on standby,” the NDRF said.

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Ministry advised total suspension of fishing operations over the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea and northeast Arabian Sea till June 15 in the wake of extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’.

