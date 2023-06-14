Home

News

India

Cyclone Biparjoy: Here’s How Users Can Get Weather Alerts on Android, Apple iPhones

Cyclone Biparjoy: Here’s How Users Can Get Weather Alerts on Android, Apple iPhones

Cyclone Biparjoy: One of the easy ways to get weather alerts on your smartphone is to add weather widgets on the home screen, which you can do on both Android and iOS phones.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Check How You Can Get Weather Alerts On iPhones.

Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: The IMD has declared Cyclone Biparjoy as an extremely severe cyclonic storm that will affect people in and around coastal areas in some parts of the country. At this crucial time, it is important to get weather updates. And one of the easy ways to get weather alerts on your smartphone is by adding weather widgets on the home screen, which you can do on both Android and iOS devices.

Here’s How To Get Weather Alerts On iPhone?

First go to the home screen and long-press on it

Then click on the plus button in the top-left corner

After this, search for “weather” and add it to the home screen

Then, the weather widget on the iPhone will show details

Here’s How To Get Weather Alerts On Android Phones

First you need to long-press on the home screen

Select “widgets”

Search for “weather”

Long-press to add it to the home screen

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Issues Red Alert

The IMD has declared Cyclone Biparjoy as an extremely severe cyclonic storm and issued red alert as cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ warning for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.

You may like to read

It is very likely to move nearly northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of June 15, informed the IMD. “Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today over NE Arabian Sea near lat 21.9N and long 66.3E, about 280km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat), 290km WSW of Devbhumi Dwarka,” tweeted IMD.

“It is very likely to move nearly northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph,” it read.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.