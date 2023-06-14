By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Cyclone Biparjoy: Here’s How Users Can Get Weather Alerts on Android, Apple iPhones
Cyclone Biparjoy: One of the easy ways to get weather alerts on your smartphone is to add weather widgets on the home screen, which you can do on both Android and iOS phones.
Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: The IMD has declared Cyclone Biparjoy as an extremely severe cyclonic storm that will affect people in and around coastal areas in some parts of the country. At this crucial time, it is important to get weather updates. And one of the easy ways to get weather alerts on your smartphone is by adding weather widgets on the home screen, which you can do on both Android and iOS devices.
Here’s How To Get Weather Alerts On iPhone?
- First go to the home screen and long-press on it
- Then click on the plus button in the top-left corner
- After this, search for “weather” and add it to the home screen
- Then, the weather widget on the iPhone will show details
Here’s How To Get Weather Alerts On Android Phones
- First you need to long-press on the home screen
- Select “widgets”
- Search for “weather”
- Long-press to add it to the home screen
Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Issues Red Alert
The IMD has declared Cyclone Biparjoy as an extremely severe cyclonic storm and issued red alert as cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ warning for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.
It is very likely to move nearly northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of June 15, informed the IMD. “Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today over NE Arabian Sea near lat 21.9N and long 66.3E, about 280km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat), 290km WSW of Devbhumi Dwarka,” tweeted IMD.
“It is very likely to move nearly northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph,” it read.
