Home

News

India

Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: These Beaches In Gujarat Closed For Tourists Till June 14

Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: These Beaches In Gujarat Closed For Tourists Till June 14

The IMD said the cyclone is likely to intensify more in the next 24 hours and the 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to intensify further in the next twenty-four hours and will move north-northeastwards.

Apart from Valsad, the district administration in Navsar has also closed the Navsar beach and restricted people from going to the area.

Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: Taking preventive measures ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy, several sea beaches in Gujarat were closed for general public and tourists as high waves were witnessed at many places. The Tithal Beach of Valsad city in Gujarat has been closed by the administration till June 14 as a precautionary measure.

Giving details to ANI, Valsad Tehsildar TC Patel said, “We have warned fishermen not to go into the sea and they all have come back. In Dariya Kanthan village, people will be shifted if needed and shelters have been arranged for them. We have closed Tithal Beach for tourists till June 14.”

You may like to read

#WATCH | Gujarat: High waves are seen at Tithal beach of Valsad ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy. Tithal Beach was closed for tourists as a precautionary measure by the Valsad administration following the cyclone Biparjoy warning (9/06) pic.twitter.com/TSvQfaiezv — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

“We told the fishermen not to venture into the sea and they all have come back. People will be shifted to the village at the seashore if needed. Shelters have been made for them. We have closed Tithal Beach for tourists till June 14,” Tehsildar TC Patel, Valsad.

Apart from Valsad, the district administration in Navsar has also closed the Navsar beach and restricted people from going to the area.

#WATCH | Navsari, Gujarat: Cyclone 'Biparjoy' to intensify in next 24 hours. Navsari district administration restricts people from going on the beach. pic.twitter.com/ZkmKNKWqT8 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

The development comes after the IMD said the cyclone is likely to intensify more in the next 24 hours and the ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to intensify further in the next twenty-four hours and will move north-northeastwards.

“Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy at 2330 hrs IST of 9th June over east-central Arabian Sea near lat 16.0N & long 67.4E. Likely to intensify further & move north-northeastwards during the next 24hrs,” the IMD said in a tweet.

In line with international procedure, ports in Gujarat and other affected states are advised to hoist “signals” whenever adverse weather is expected over them in oceanic areas.

Earlier, Cyclone Biparjoy was predicted to be intensified in the next 36 hours, the weather department has also advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

The districts in Kerala where the yellow alert is issued on Friday are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.