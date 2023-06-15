Home

Cyclone Biparjoy: List of Trains Cancelled Due To Extreme Weather Situation On June 15; Details

Some of the cancelled trains include the Okha-Rajkot Unreserved Special, Veraval-Okha Express, Rajkot-Okha Unreserved Special, Bhavnagar Terminus-Okha Express, Ahmedabad-Veraval Express, Porbandar-Veraval Express, among others.

IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Thursday decided to cancel or short- terminate the operation of a few more trains as a precaution in view of the powerful cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ which is expected to make landfall in adjoining Gujarat on Thursday evening. Some of the cancelled trains include the Okha-Rajkot Unreserved Special, Veraval-Okha Express, Rajkot-Okha Unreserved Special, Bhavnagar Terminus-Okha Express, Ahmedabad-Veraval Express, Porbandar-Veraval Express, among others.

In a release, the Western Railways said seven more trains have been cancelled, three short-terminated and four other services short-originated in view of safety of passengers and train operations as the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast.

The release said so far 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated.

In addition, various safety and security precautions are being taken by the WR for train passengers in areas under its jurisdiction, according to the release. Affected passengers will get a refund of fares as per rules, it added.

List of Cancelled Trains on 15 – June – 2023

Train No.22959 BRC – JAM Special Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023.

Train No.22960 JAM – BRC Special Cancelled on 14.06.2023,15.06.2023 and 16.06.2023

Train No.05809 NBQ – GHY Pass Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.05810 GHY – GHY Pass Cancelled on 15.06.2023 and 16.06.2023

Train No.05803 NBQ – GHY Pass Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.05804 GHY – NBQ Pass Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.15753 APDJ – GHY Express Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.15754 GHY – APDJ Express Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.15769 APDJ – LMG Intercity Express Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.15770 APDJ – LMG Intercity Express Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.05020 GHY – MNDP special Cancelled on 14.06.2023 and 15.06.2023

Train No.05019 MNDP – GHY Special Cancelled on 15.06.2023 and 16.06.2023.

Train No. 09480 Okha – Rajkot Unreserved Special (Daily) of 12th June to 16th June 2023

Train No. 09479 Rajkot – Okha Unreserved Special (Daily) of 12th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 19251 Veraval – Okha Express of 12th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 19252 Okha – Veraval Express of 12th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 09522 Veraval– Rajkot Express of 12th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 09521 Rajkot – Veraval Express of 12th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 22958 Veraval – Ahmedabad of 12th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 19119 Ahmedabad – Veraval Intercity of 13th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 19120 Veraval – Ahmedabad Intercity of 13th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 19207 Porbandar -Veraval Express of 13th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 19208 Veraval – Porbandar Express of 12th June to 15th June 2023

Train No 09513 Rajkot – Veraval of 13th June to 15th June 2023

Train No 09514 Veraval – Rajkot of 12th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 19320 Indore-Veraval Mahamana of 13th June 2023

Train No. 19016 Porbandar – Dadar Saurashtra Express of 14th & 15th June 2023

Train No. 09550 Porbandar – Bhanvad of 12th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 09549 Bhanvad – Porbandar of 12th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 09515 Kanalus – Porbandar Special of 12th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 09551 Bhanvad – Porbandar Express of 12th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 09516 Porbandar – Kanalus Special of 13th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 09552 Porbandar – Bhaunra Express of 12th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 09595 Rajkot – Porbandar Special of 12th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 09596 Porbandar – Rajkot Special of 13th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 20937 Porbandar – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express of 13th June 2023

Train No. 12905 Porbandar – Shalimar Superfast Express of 14th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 12906 Shalimar – Porbandar Superfast Express of 16th June to 17th June 2023

Train No. 22904 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Express of 15th June 2023

Train No. 22484 Gandhidham – Jodhpur Express of 13th June to 15th June 2023.

Train No. 22952 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Superfast Express of 15th June 2023

Train No. 22951 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Superfast Express of 16th June 2023.

Train No. 19571 Rajkot – Porbandar Express of 13th June to 15th June 2023.

Train No. 19572 Porbandar – Rajkot Express of 12th June to 15th June 2023.

Train No. 19269 Porbandar – Muzaffarpur Express of 15th June 2023.

Train No. 20908 Bhuj – Dadar Express of 13th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 20907 Dadar – Bhuj Express of 14th June to 16th June 2023

Train No. 09416 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Special of 15th June 2023.

Train No. 09415 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Special of 16th June 2023.

Train No. 19405 Palanpur – Gandhidham Express of 12th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 19406 Gandhidham- Palanpur Express of 13th June to 16th June 2023

Train No.22956 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Kutch Express of 13th June to 15th June 2023.

Train No.22955 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Kutch Express of 14th June to 16th June 2023.

Train No. 20927 Palanpur – Bhuj SF Express of 13th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 20928 Bhuj – Palanpur SF Express of 13th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 22959 Vadodara – Jamnagar Superfast Intercity of 13th June to 15th June 2023

Train No. 22960 Jamnagar – Vadodara Superfast Intercity of 14th June to 16th June 2023

Train No. 19218 Veraval – Bandra Terminus of 15th June 2023

Train No. 09415 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Special will remain cancelled o­n 15th June 2023 instead of 16th June 2023.

Train Nos.05133/05134 (ARJ-JNU-ARJ) will be cancelled from J.C.O. 30.05.23 to 19.06.23.

Train Nos.05143/05144 (ARJ-JNU-ARJ) will be cancelled from J.C.O. 30.05.23 to 19.06.23.

Train Nos.05137/05138 (MAU-PRRB-MAU) will be cancelled from J.C.O. 30.05.23 to 19.06.23.

Train Nos.05437/05438 (GCT-PYGS-GCT) will be cancelled from J.C.O. 05.06.23 to 19.06.23.

