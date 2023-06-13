Home

Cyclone Biparjoy: List Of Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled & Diverted From June 13-15 | Details Here

Train No. 16505 Gandhidham – KSR Bengaluru Weekly Express will be partially cancelled between Gandhidham and Ahmedabad o­n June 13, 2023.

New Delhi: As Cyclone Biparjoy’ approaches and is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in the Kutch district off the Gujarat coast, evacuation efforts will pick up on Tuesday, with the government aiming to evacuate people within 10 km from the coast. Authorities in the coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Morbi have started the process of shifting those living near the coastline. They said thousands of people residing in areas within 10 km from the shore will be moved to safer places from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway on Monday short-terminated more than 50 trains heading to coastal areas of Gujarat in view of powerful cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ and is considering cancellation of several trains over the next three days, a release said.

Similarly, the North Western Railway (NWR) has cancelled some train services as ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to enter southwest Rajasthan on June 16, officials said on Monday. “Keeping in view the safety and security in view of the cyclonic storm Biprajoy in the Bay of Bengal, train services are being cancelled/partially cancelled by the Railways,” the NWR said in a statement.

Cyclone Biparjoy : Cancelled Trains List

Train No. 19568 Okha – Tuticorin Vivek Weekly Express will be partially cancelled between Okha – Ahmedabad o­n June 16, 2023.

Train No. 16505 Gandhidham – KSR Bengaluru Weekly Express will be partially cancelled between Gandhidham and Ahmedabad o­n June 13, 2023.

14321 Bareilly – Bhuj Ala Hazrat Express commencing on 12.06.2023, 14.06.2023 will be terminated at Palanpur station. This train will remain partially canceled between Palanpur – Bhuj.

14311 Bareilly – Bhuj Ala Hazrat Express commencing on 13.06.2023 will be terminated at Palanpur station. This train will remain partially canceled between Palanpur – Bhuj.

12476 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Hapa Superfast Express commencing on 12.06.2023 will be terminated at Rajkot. This train will remain partially canceled between Rajkot – Hapa.

Trains starting before destination

14312 Bhuj – Bareilly Ala Hazrat Express commencing on 13.06.2023 will start its journey from Chandlodia station. This train will remain partially canceled between Chandlodia – Bhuj.

14312 Bhuj – Bareilly Ala Hazrat Express commencing journey on 15.06.2023 will start its journey from Palanpur station. This train will remain partially canceled between Palanpur – Bhuj.

14322 Bhuj – Bareilly Ala Hazrat Express commencing on 14.06.2023 will start its journey from Palanpur station. This train will remain partially canceled between Palanpur – Bhuj.

Commencing journey on 14.06.2023, 12477 Hapa – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Superfast Express will begin its journey from Rajkot station. This train will remain partially canceled between Rajkot – Hapa.

Commencing journey on 13.06.2023, 12475 Hapa – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Superfast Express will begin its journey from Rajkot station. This train will remain partially canceled between Rajkot – Hapa

List of Rescheduled/ Short Terminated / Diverted Trains on 13/06/2023

Rescheduled/ Short Terminated / Diverted Trains due to Derailment of Trains in Kharagpur Division.

Diversion of Trains

Train No. 43442 – Arakkonam – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 21:45 hrs on 11th & 13th June 2023 is DIVERTED via Chennai Beach.

Train No. 43524 – Tiruttani – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 21:45 hrs on 11th & 13th June 2023 is DIVERTED via Chennai Beach.

Train No.18478 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Puri Express, journey commencing o­n 13.06.2023, will run o­n diverted route via Ib-Jharsuguda Road-Sambalpur.

Train No.18477 Puri-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express, journey commencing o­n 13.06.2023, will run o­n diverted route via Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Road-Ib.

Train No.12820 Anand Vihar Terminal-Bhubaneswar Express, journey commencing o­n 13.06.2023, will run o­n diverted route viaChandil-Kandra-Sini-Jharsuguda and it will have stoppages at Kandra and Sini.

Train No.09065 Surat-Chhapra Special of 05.06.23 & 12.06.23 will be diverted via Jaunpur-Shahganj-Mau-Phephna

Train No. 15021 (SHM-GKP) J.C.O. 30.05.23, 06.06.23 & 13.06.23 will be diverted Via BSBSHG-MAU instead of it’s Proper route BSB-ARJ-MAU.

Train No. 19489 (ADI-GKP) J.C.O. 30.05.23, 02.06.23, 03.06.23, 06.06.23, 07.06.23, 09.06.23, 10.06.23, 14.06.23, 15.06.23, 16.06.23, 17.06.23 & 18.06.23 will be diverted Via BSB-SHG-MAU instead of it’s Proper route BSB-ARJ-MAU.

Train No. 18201 (DURG-NTV) J.C.O. 02.06.23, 14.06.23 & 16.06.23 will be diverted Via BSBSHG-MAU instead of it’s Proper route BSB-ARJ-MAU.

Train No. 19091 (BSTS-GKP) J.C.O. 05.06.23 will be diverted Via BSB-SHG-MAU INSTEAD ITS PROPER ROUTE BSB-ARJ-MAU.

Train No. 09065 (ST-CPR) J.C.O. 05.06.23 & 12.06.23 will be diverted Via JNU-SHG-MAU-PEP instead of it’s Proper route JNU-ARJ-PEP.

Train No. 09525 (OKHA-NHLN) J.C.O. 07.06.23 & 14.06.23 will be diverted Via BSB- DDUPPTA- SEE instead of it’s Proper route BSB-ARJ-BUI-CHPG-SEE.

Train No. 11061 (LTT-JYG) J.C.O. 09.06.23, 14.06.23 & 15.06.23 will be diverted Via BSBDDU-PPTA-SEE instead of it’s Proper route BSB-ARJ-BUI-CHPG-SEE.

Train No. 15017 (LTT-GKP) J.C.O. 09.06.23, 14.06.23, 15.06.23, 16.06.23, 17.06.23 & 18.06.23 will be diverted Via JNH-JNU-SHG-MAU instead of it’s Proper route JNH-BSB-ARJ-MAU.

Train No. 14523 (BJU-UMB) J.C.O. 11.06.23 will be diverted Via PEP-MAU-ARJ instead of it’s Proper route PEP-GCT-ARJ.

Train No. 09066 (CPR-ST) J.C.O. 14.06.23 will be diverted Via PEP-MAU-ARJ instead of it’s Proper route PEP-GCT-ARJ.

Train No. 15018 (GKP-LTT) J.C.O. 15.06.23 & 17.06.23 will be diverted Via MAU-SHG-JNUJNH instead of it’s Proper route MAU-BSB-JNH..

Train No. 14005 (SMI-ANVT) J.C.O. 15.06.23 TO 19.06.23 will be diverted Via MAU-SHG-JNUJNH-PRYJ instead of it’s Proper route MAU-BSB-BSBS-PRYJ.

Train No. 14006 (ANVT-SMI) J.C.O. 14.06.23 TO 18.06.23 will be diverted Via PRYJ-JNH-JNUSHG-MAU instead of it’s Proper route PRYJ-BSBS-BSB-MAU.

Train No. 14018 (ANVT-RXL) J.C.O. 31.05.23, 07.06.23 & 14.06.23 will be diverted Via AY-MURGKP-SV-CPR instead of it’s Proper route BSB-ARJ-BUI-CPR. for providing traffic block right time.

Train No. 22647 Korba – Kochuveli Superfast Express leaving Korba at 19.40 hrs o­n 10th June, 2023 will be diverted to run via Korukkupet, Washermanpet, Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train No. 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express leaving Dhanbad at 11.35 hrs o­n 10th, 12th June, 2023 will be diverted to run via Korukkupet, Washermanpet, Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train No. 22502 New Tinsukia – SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express leaving New Tinsukia at 18.05 hrs o­n 09th June, 2023 will be diverted to down slow Line and skipping stoppage at Perambur. Additional Stoppage will be provided at Tiruvallur for the convenience of passengers

Train No. 22645 Indore – Kochuveli Weekly Express leaving Indore at 16.45 hrs o­n 12thJune, 2023 will be diverted to run via Vyasarpadi, Washermanpet, Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central

18478 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Puri Express, journey commencing o­n 08.06.2023 will run o­n diverted route via Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Road-Ib.

18477 Puri- Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express journey commencing o­n 08.06.2023 will run o­n diverted route via Ib-Jharsuguda Road-Sambalpur.

18478 Yog Nagari Rishikesh – Puri Express journey commencing o­n 07.06.2023 will run o­n diverted route via Sambalpur-Jharsuguda-Ib

18477 Puri – Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express journey commencing o­n 07.06.2023 will run o­n diverted route via Ib-Jharsuguda- Sambalpur

Train No. 12889 Tatanagar – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express, leaving from Tatanagar o­n June 9, 2023 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu Jn., Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada Jn., and Vijayawada Jn.

Train No. 18637 Hatia – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Weekly Express, leaving from Hatia o­n June 10, 2023 will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu Jn., Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada Jn., and Vijayawada.

Train No. 12551 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru – Kamakhya Weekly Superfast Express leaving from SMVT Bengaluru o­n June 10, 2023, will be diverted to run via New Bongaigaon Jn., Goalpara Town and Kamakhya Jn, skipping stoppage at Rangiya Jn.

Train No. 12510 Guwahati – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Tri-weekly Superfast Express leaving from Guwahati o­n June 12 & 13, 2023, will be diverted to run via New Bongaigaon Jn., Goalpara Town and Kamakhya Jn, skipping stoppage at Rangiya Jn and Barpeta Road.

Train No.12864 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – Howrah of 06.06.2023 is rescheduled to depart Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 02.00 pm (scheduled departure 10.35 AM)

Train No.12295 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – Danapur Express of 06.06.2023 is rescheduled to depart Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 10.15 am (scheduled departure 09.15 AM)

Train No.22501 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – New Tinsukia Express of 06.06.2023 is rescheduled to depart Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 01.30 pm (scheduled departure 03.10 AM)

Train No.18478 Yog Nagri Rishikesh – Puri Express, journey commencing o­n 06-06-2023 will run o­n diverted route via Ib-Jharsuguda Road-Sambalpur.

Short Termination of Trains

Train No.08063 Kharagpur-Bhadrak MEMU Special, journey commencing o­n 13.06.2023, will be short terminated at Balasore.

Train No.08064 Bhadrak-Kharagpur MEMU Special, journey commencing o­n 13.06.2023, will be short originated from Balasore.

Train No.04782 Rewari- Bathinda Special JCO 10.06.2023 will be short-terminated at Hisar. Consequently, the 04781 Bathinda- Rewari Special JCO 10.06.2023 will short originate from Hisar. It will remain partially cancelled between Hisar. – Bathinda.

08063 Kharagpur-Bhadrak MEMU Special, journey commencing o­n 10.06.2023, will be short terminated at Balasore.

08064 Bhadrak-Kharagpur MEMU Special, journey commencing o­n 10.06.2023, will be short originated from Balasore.

Train No.04782 Rewari- Bathinda Special JCO 10.06.2023 will be short-terminated at Hisar. Consequently, the 04781 Bathinda- Rewari Special JCO 10.06.2023 will short originate from Hisar. It will remain partially cancelled between Hisar. – Bathinda.

Train No.04782 Rewari- Bathinda Special JCO 10.06.2023 will be short-terminated at Hisar. Consequently, the 04781 Bathinda- Rewari Special JCO 10.06.2023 will short originate from Hisar. It will remain partially cancelled between Hisar. – Bathinda.

Train No. 15007 (BCY-LJN) J.C.O. 30.06.23, 31.05.23 & 10.06.23 to 19.06.23 will be short originate ex MAU instead of BCY.

Train No. 15008 (LJN-BCY) J.C.O. 29.05.23, 30.05.23 & 09.06.23 to 18.06.23 will be short terminate at MAU instead of BCY.

Train No. 22323 (KOAA-GCT) J.C.O. 15.06.23 will be short terminate at BCY instead of GCT.

Train No. 22324 (GCT-KOAA) J.C.O. 16.06.23 will be short originate ex BCY instead of GCT.

Train No.03594/03593 Asansol-Purulia-Asansol MEMU Passenger Special will be short terminated at/short originated from Adra o­n 25.05.2023, 28.05.2023, 01.06.2023, 08.06.2023, 11.06.2023, 15.06.2023, 18.06.2023,22.06.2023, 25.06.2023, 29.06.2023, 02.07.2023, 06.07.2023,09.07.2023, 13.07.2023, 16.07.2023, 20.07.2023, 23.07.2023,27.07.2023, 30.07.2023, 03.08.2023, 06.08.2023, 10.08.2023,13.08.2023, 17.08.2023, 20.08.2023, 24.08.2023, 27.08.2023 and 31.08.2023.

Regulation of Trains

Train No.15234 Darbhanga – Kolkata Express will leave Darbhanga at 17:45 hrs instead of 15:45 hrs o­n 29.05.2023, 01.06.2023, 08.06.2023 & 12.06.2023.

Train No. 11013 LTT – Coimbatore Express Scheduled to depart at 22.35 hrs on 09.06.2023 is rescheduled at 00.45 hrs on 10.06.2023 due to connecting train arriving late.

Train No. 17064 Secunderabad – Manmad Ajanta Express scheduled to depart Secunderabad at 18.50 hrs today i.e., 10.06.2023 is rescheduled to depart at 04.50 hrs on 11.06.2023, due to late running of its pairing train

Rescheduling of Vande Bharat Express : Train No. 20834 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express scheduled to depart SC at 15.00 hrs on 10.06.2023 is rescheduled to depart at 19.00hrs on the same day,due to late running of its pairing train.

: Train No. 20834 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express scheduled to depart SC at 15.00 hrs on 10.06.2023 is rescheduled to depart at 19.00hrs on the same day,due to late running of its pairing train. Train No. 22159 “CSMT-MAS EXPRESS Scheduled to depart at 12.45 hrs on 10.06.2023 is rescheduled at 14.20 hrs on 10.06.2023 due to pertaining train arriving late.

Train No.15066 Panvel – Gorakhpur Jn Express scheduled to depart at 15.50 hrs on 10.06.2023 is rescheduled at 20.30 hrs on 10.06.2023 due to connection train arriving late.

Train No. 12296 Danapur – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Sanghamitra Daily Superfast Express, leaving from Danapur o­n June 8 & 15, 2023, will be regulated for 135 minutes & 150 minutes en route respectively.

Train No. 12296 Danapur – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Sanghamitra Daily Superfast Express, leaving from Danapur o­n June 12 & 19, 2023, will be regulated for 160 minutes en route.

Train No. 12295 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – Danapur Sanghamitra Daily Superfast Express, leaving from SMVT Bengaluru o­n June 15, 2023, will be regulated for 130 minutes en route.

Train No. 22353 Patna – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Humsafar Weekly Superfast Express, leaving from Patna o­n June 8 & 15, 2023 will be regulated for 100 minutes and 115 minutes enroute.

Train No. 12245 Howrah – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Duranto Express, leaving from Howrah o­n June 9 & 16, 2023, will be regulated for 130 minutes and 145 minutes enroute respectively.

Train No. 12245 Howrah – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Duranto Express, leaving from Howrah o­n June 13 & 20, 2023, will be regulated for 155 minutes enroute.

Train No. 22601 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Sainagar Shirdi Superfast Express, leaving from Dr. MGR Chennai Central o­n June 14 & 21, 2023 will be rescheduled by 120 minutes.

Train No. 22717 Rajkot- Secunderabad Express of 7th June 2023 will be regulated by 2 hrs.

Train No. 09075 Mumbai Central – Kathgodam Superfast Special of 7th June 2023 will be regulated by 1.15 hrs.

Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express of 7th June 2023 will be regulated by 00.45 mins.

Train No. 12216 Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garibrath of 7th June 2023 will be regulated by 20 mins.

Train No.18125 Rourkela-Puri Express from Rourkela o­n 3rd, 5th & 7th June 2023 will leave at 10.05 hrs instead of 08.05 hrs.

Train No. 16590 Miraj – KSR Bengaluru Rani Chennamma Express, commencing journey from Miraj o­n June 5, 6 & 9, 2023 will be rescheduled by 120 minutes.

Train No. 16590 Miraj – KSR Bengaluru Rani Chennamma Express, commencing journey from Miraj o­n June 4, 7, & 8, 2023 will be rescheduled by 30 minutes.

Train No. 11098 Ernakulam – Pune Express, commencing journey from Ernakulam o­n June 5, 2023 will be regulated for 40 minutes enroute.

Train No. 16542 Pandharpur – Yesvantpur Express, commencing journey from Pandharpur o­n June 9, 2023 will be rescheduled by 60 minutes.

Train No.06270 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – Mysuru Express Special JCO 02.06.2023, 09.06.2023 and 16.06.2023 will be regulated for 60 mins enroute

Train No.06270 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – Mysuru Express Special JCO 30.06.2023, 07.07.2023 and 16.06.2023 will be regulated for 30 mins enroute

Rescheduling of Train Services:

Train No.12269 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Nizamuddin Duronto Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 06.35 hrs on 12.06.2023 (Tomorrow) is rescheduled to at 13.30 hrs due to late running of pairing train (Late by 6 hrs and 55 mins).

Train No. 15115 (CPR-DLI) J.C.O. 17.06.23 will be rescheduled by 30” ex CPR.

Train No. 09066 (CPR-ST) J.C.O. 07.06.23 will be rescheduled by 90” ex CPR.

Train No. 04055 (BUI-ANVT) J.C.O. 08.06.23 will be rescheduled by 90” ex BUI.

Train No. 04055 (BUI-ANVT) J.C.O. 15.06.23 will be rescheduled by 180” ex BUI.

Train No. 01028 (GKP-DR) J.C.O. 15.06.23 will be rescheduled by 90” ex GKP.

Train No. 11061 (LTT-JYG) J.C.O. 29.05.23 will be controlled 90” & 60” on J.C.O. 30.06.23, 31.05.23, 02.06.23, 03.06.23, 05.06.23, 06.06.23, 07.06.23, 10.06.23, 12.06.23, 16.06.23, 17.06.23, 18.06.23 in NCR.

Train No. 11061 (LTT-JYG) J.C.O. 29.05.23 will be controlled 90” & 60” on J.C.O. 30.06.23, 31.05.23, 02.06.23, 03.06.23, 05.06.23, 06.06.23, 07.06.23, 10.06.23, 12.06.23, 16.06.23, 17.06.23, 18.06.23 in route.

Train No. 15017 (LTT – GKP) J.C.O. 29.05.23, 30.05.23, 31.06.23, 02.06.23, 03.06.23, 05.06.23, 06.06.23, 07.06.23 & 10.06.23 will be controlled 60” in NR & 60” in route.

Train No. 14523 (BJU-UMB) J.C.O. 01.06.23 will control 60” in ECR & 60” in route.

Train No. 22428 (ANVT-BUI) J.C.O. 03.06.23, 10.06.23 & 17.06.23 will control 60” in NCR & 60” inroute.

Train No. 15160 (DURG-CPR) J.C.O. 14.06.23 will be controlled 90” in NR.

Train No. 15231 (BJU-G) J.C.O. 15.06.23 will be controlled 30” in ECR & 30” in route.

Train No. 09526 (NHLN-OKHA) J.C.O. 17.06.23 will be controlled 60” in ECR & 60” in route.

Train No.03595 Bokaro Steel City-Asansol MEMU Special, journey commencing o­n 07.06.2023 will run o­n diverted route via Damurughutu-Gourinathdham-Purulia and will leave Bokaro Steel City at 04:45 hrs instead of 03:45 hrs o­n 07.06.2023.

Train No·18035 Kharagpur-Hatia Express will be rescheduled to leave Kharagpur at 09.45 hrs instead of 08.45 hrs o­n 25.05.2023,28.05.2023, 01.06.2023, 08.06.2023, 11.06.2023, 15.06.2023, 18.06.2023,22.06.2023, 25.06.2023, 29.06.2023, 02.07.2023, 06.07.2023,09.07.2023, 13.07.2023, 16.07.2023, 20.07.2023, 23.07.2023,27.07.2023, 30.07.2023, 03.08.2023, 06.08.2023, 10.08.2023,13.08.2023, 17.08.2023, 20.08.2023, 24.08.2023, 27.08.2023 and 31.08.2023.

Change of Orgination of EMU Train Services

Train No.43025 – Moore Market Complex – Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 23:45 hrs on 11th & 13th June 2023 will ORIGINATE at 23:45 hrs from Chennai Beach.

Train No.43001 – Moore Market Complex – Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 00:15 hrs on 12th & 14th June 2023 will ORIGINATE at 00:15 hrs from Chennai Beach.

Major Train Blocks affecting Train services on 13.06.2023 are following:-

Aunrihar – Sadat : Pre NI And NI Work Upto 25.06.23

Bikaner – Medta Road : Train Traffic Upto 14.06.2023

Majorda – Vasco-da-Gama : Train Block Upto 05.06.2023

Dhanbad Division : Traffic cum Power Block Upto 17.06.2023

Bikaner – Medta Road : Train Traffic Upto 14.06.2023

Tarakeswar – Seoraphuli : Traffic and Power Block from 24.05.2023 to 22.06.2023

Liluah – Barddhaman : Traffic and Power Block from 21.05.2023 to 02.06.2023

Majerhat Station. : Traffic & Power Block Upto 19.06.2023

Dankuni – Kharagpur Section : Power and Traffic Block from 30.05.2023 to 18.06.2023

Dibrugarh Town Station : Traffic Block from 07.05.2023 to 06.09.2023

