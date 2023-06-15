Home

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Landfall Begins in Saurashtra and Kutch Regions; CM Patel Holds Review Meeting

The landfall process for Cyclone Biparjoy has started, powering winds at 100 kmph and bringing heavy rain on Gujarat coast.

Cyclone Landfall

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: The landfall process of Cyclone Biparjoy has commenced. According to the IMD, the landfall process will continue till midnight. Strong winds and rough sea conditions continue in Mandvi, Kutch district. Cyclone Biparjoy was expected to make landfall between 6pm – 8pm. “…We’re expecting winds of approximately 130 km per hour, with heavy rainfall in the northern Gujarat area…naval stations in the Gujarat area…, are ready with over 25 specialist teams. These teams comprise diverse medical specialists, good swimmers along with equipment like portable chain sets, cutting tools that are very useful in removal of debris and fallen trees…” Rear Admiral Kunal Rajkumar, Chief Staff Officer, OPS, Western Naval command had said earlier.

IMD’s Statement (LIVE UPDATES BELOW)

“The landfall process has begun,” says IMD DG Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra

“…It will hit the coast between Karachi and Mandvi and close to Jakhau port of Gujarat. This is now located about 70 kilometres away from Jakhau port in the Arabian Sea. It is moving at a speed of about 15 kmph…Hence, the landfall process has commenced over the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch…Upto midnight, the landfall process will continue..,” says Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD

IMD Director Radhe Shyam Sharma told news agency ANI, “Currently it (Biparjoy) is currently under the category of severe cyclonic storm. Its movement on Wednesday remained in the north-east direction. It is expected to hit Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat on June 15. It will enter Rajasthan’s Kutch on June 16 in depressed form and will further weaken.”

Here are the LIVE UPDATES

