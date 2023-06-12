Home

Cyclone Biparjoy: Section 144 Imposed in Kutch, PM Modi Reviews Situation | What We Know So Far

Cyclone Biparjoy: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued orange alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts in view of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy.

Cyclone Biporjoy: The Gujarat government has deployed NDRF and SDRF teams in coastal areas and has planned to set up shelters in six districts as cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to make landfall between Kutch district and Pakistan’s Karachi on June 15.

Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: As Cyclone Biparjoy further intensifies, the evacuation process already started along the Gujarat Coast, and fishing activities have been suspended as a precautionary measure. Giving details officials told PTI that nearly 1,300 people have been shifted to safer places. Check the latest developments related to cyclone here:

Earlier in the day, the Kutch district administration imposed Section 144 in the areas near seashore and prohibited people’s movement near the shore.

Moreover, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts in view of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy.

Taking preventive measures, the Gujarat government has deployed NDRF and SDRF teams in coastal areas and has planned to set up shelters in six districts as cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to make landfall between Kutch district and Pakistan’s Karachi on June 15.

IMD said Cyclone Biparjoy lay over east-central Arabian Sea at 11:30 PM IST yesterday. “Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Yellow Message. ESCS BIPARJOY over eastcentral Arabian Sea, at 2330 IST of 11th Jun near lat 18.9N & long 67.7E, Likely to cross between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by noon of 15th June,” IMD tweeted.

“Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Orange Message. ESCS BIPARJPY at 0530IST of today over east-central & adjoining NE Arabian Sea near lat 19.2N & long 67.7E, about 380km SSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port, Gujarat by noon of 15 June”, IMD said in a tweet.

Because of the cyclonic effect, Gujarat is expected to experience thunderstorm activity with high wind speeds over the next five days.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday paid a visit to the State Emergency Operation Center to review the preparedness of coastal districts of the state against possible cyclones.

The Gujarat Chief Minister also held a video conference with all the officials of the potentially affected area.

