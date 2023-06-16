Home

News

India

LIVE: Cyclone Biparjoy Weakens In Gujarat, Power Outage In 940 Villages; Heavy Rains Predicted In Rajasthan

live

LIVE: Cyclone Biparjoy Weakens In Gujarat, Power Outage In 940 Villages; Heavy Rains Predicted In Rajasthan

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: The 'severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region and is expected to move northeastwards on Friday with heavy rains in Rajasthan.

Construction workers at Marine Drive as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy reduced from very severe cyclonic storm to severe cyclonic storm after it hit the land, making a landfall in Gujarat’s coastal areas on Thursday night, said the India Meeteorological Department (IMD). Trees and electricity poles were uprooted as cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat’s Kutch district, bringing winds sustaining at 115-125k/hr as thousands of rescue workers stood by while close to 100,000 residents were already moved out of their homes. At least 22 people were also injured as the ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm made landfall. Cyclone Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya till 2.30am.

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.