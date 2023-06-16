ZEE Sites

  • LIVE: Cyclone Biparjoy Weakens In Gujarat, Power Outage In 940 Villages; Heavy Rains Predicted In Rajasthan
Cyclone Biparjoy Live: The 'severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region and is expected to move northeastwards on Friday with heavy rains in Rajasthan.

Construction workers at Marine Drive as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy reduced from very severe cyclonic storm to severe cyclonic storm after it hit the land, making a landfall in Gujarat’s coastal areas on Thursday night, said the India Meeteorological Department (IMD). Trees and electricity poles were uprooted as cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat’s Kutch district, bringing winds sustaining at 115-125k/hr as thousands of rescue workers stood by while close to 100,000 residents were already moved out of their homes. At least 22 people were also injured as the ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm made landfall. Cyclone Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya till 2.30am.

  • 12:21 PM IST

    NDRF team rescues two stranded people from the low-lying areas of Rupen Bandar in Dwarka district

  • 10:41 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: 23 people injured, 24 animals died

    23 people were injured and 24 animals died due to cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in Gujarat. 2 human lives were lost before the cyclone made landfall: NDRF

  • 10:11 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: No loss of lives in Kachchh district, says Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel

    There is no report of loss of human lives in the Kachchh district, till now. Currently, Mundra, Jakhua, Koteshwar, Lakphat and Naliya are witnessing high windspeed and rainfall. Rainfall is also expected in parts of south Rajasthan due to the cyclone Biparjoy. Road clearance work is underway in many parts of the coastal districts: Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel

  • 9:26 AM IST

    Father-son duo die while trying to save livestock from flashflood as cyclone brings rain

    As cyclone Biparjoy brought heavy rains to several parts of Gujarat, a cattle-rearer duo of father and son died while trying to save their goats stuck in a flooded ravine in Bhavnagar district on Thursday.

  • 9:21 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Food packets are being prepared in Jamnagar, Gujarat for those affected by the cyclone and living in sheltered areas

  • 8:46 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: The cyclone expected to weaken gradually into a CS over Saurashtra & Kutch around noon: IMD

  • 8:30 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel instructs collectors of affected districts to prepare preliminary damage estimate

  • 8:27 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Gujarat: GPSC Postpones Papers 1 and 2 of Assistant Forest Conservator Exam

    The Gujarat Public Service Commission announced yesterday that Papers 1 and 2 of the assistant forest conservator exams have been postponed due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The exams, originally scheduled for Monday, June 19, will be rescheduled. However, Papers 3, 4, and 5 will still be conducted on their respective scheduled dates, which are June 21 and June 23.

  • 8:16 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Gujarat Technological University postpones exams

    The GTU has announced that its exams scheduled for June 15-17 will be postponed due to Cyclone Biparjoy. Earlier, the university had postponed exams for districts expected to be affected by the severe cyclonic storm. The postponed exams include semesters for courses such as diploma in pharmacy, MBA, MCA, MSc integrated, architecture, and BE.

  • 7:29 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Total power blackout in Mandvi town

    A total power blackout was witnessed in Mandvi town. Many trees were uprooted on Jakhau-Mandvi road as well as in Mandvi town due to the strong winds.

