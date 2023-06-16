By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Storm Weakens To ‘Severe’, Expected To Reach Rajasthan Today; Heavy Rains Predicted
Cyclone Biparjoy Live: The 'severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region and is expected to move northeastwards on Friday with heavy rains in Rajasthan.
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy reduced from very severe cyclonic storm to severe cyclonic storm after it hit the land, making a landfall in Gujarat’s coastal areas on Thursday night, said the India Meeteorological Department (IMD). Trees and electricity poles were uprooted as cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat’s Kutch district, bringing winds sustaining at 115-125k/hr as thousands of rescue workers stood by while close to 100,000 residents were already moved out of their homes. At least 22 people were also injured as the ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm made landfall. Cyclone Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya till 2.30am.
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates
