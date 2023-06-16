ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Storm Weakens To ‘Severe’, Expected To Reach Rajasthan Today; Heavy Rains Predicted
live

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Storm Weakens To ‘Severe’, Expected To Reach Rajasthan Today; Heavy Rains Predicted

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: The 'severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region and is expected to move northeastwards on Friday with heavy rains in Rajasthan.

Updated: June 16, 2023 7:27 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Storm Weakens To 'Severe', Expected To Reach Rajasthan Today; Heavy Rains Predicted
Construction workers at Marine Drive as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy reduced from very severe cyclonic storm to severe cyclonic storm after it hit the land, making a landfall in Gujarat’s coastal areas on Thursday night, said the India Meeteorological Department (IMD). Trees and electricity poles were uprooted as cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat’s Kutch district, bringing winds sustaining at 115-125k/hr as thousands of rescue workers stood by while close to 100,000 residents were already moved out of their homes. At least 22 people were also injured as the ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm made landfall. Cyclone Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya till 2.30am.

Also Read:

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 7:29 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Total power blackout in Mandvi town

    A total power blackout was witnessed in Mandvi town. Many trees were uprooted on Jakhau-Mandvi road as well as in Mandvi town due to the strong winds.

  • 7:24 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: PM Modi speaks to Gujarat CM after cyclone landfall

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel over the phone on Thursday night and enquired about the situation in the state following the landfall of powerful cyclone ‘Biparjoy’.
    Among other things, the PM sought to know the steps taken by the state administration for the safety of wild animals, especially the lions in the Gir forest.

    “PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with me and took all the details about the current situation of Gujarat following the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy. He also enquired about the steps taken by the government for the safety of all wild animals, including the lions of Gir Forest,” Patel tweeted.

    The CM also visited the State Emergency Operations Centre in Gandhinagar and held a meeting with top officials to review the situation, said an official release.

  • 7:23 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Gujarat: Mandvi witnesses strong winds as an impact of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.