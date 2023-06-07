Home

News

India

Cyclone Biparjoy Intensifies Into Severe Storm; Maharashtra, Karnataka On Alert

Cyclone Biparjoy Intensifies Into Severe Storm; Maharashtra, Karnataka On Alert

Deep depression intensified into the Cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, the IMD said.

The coastal areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Goa have been put on alert as they are likely to be affected by the cyclone. (Photo: Pixabay)

Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ intensified into a very severe storm as the India Meteorological Department (IMD)warned that a deep depression has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea. Deep depression intensified into the Cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, the IMD said in a statement.

“The deep depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 4 kmph during last 6 hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ and lay centered at 1730 hours IST (5.30 p.m.) of today, the June 6, 2023 over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea near latitude 12.1 degrees North and longitude 66.degrees East, about 920 km west-southwest of Goa, 1,050 km southwest of Mumbai, 1,130 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1430 km south of Karachi,” the IMD said.

You may like to read

“It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify gradually into a severe cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian Sea during next 24 hours,” it added.

Trending Now

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala on alert

The coastal areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Goa have been put on alert as they are likely to be affected by the cyclone. Officials have warned fishermen to not venture into the sea in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram.

Forecasting agencies said the storm has been undergoing “rapid intensification”.

Cyclone Biparjoy intensified by 40 knots (74 kmph) since Tuesday morning, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC), the US Department of Defense’s agency responsible for issuing tropical cyclone warnings for the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

Scientists say cyclonic storms in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are intensifying rapidly and retaining their intensity for a longer duration due to climate change.

According to a study Changing status of tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean’, the Arabian Sea saw a significant increasing trend in the intensity, frequency, and duration of cyclonic storms and very severe cyclonic storms during the 1982 2019 period.

How Cyclone Biparjoy Got Its Name

The cyclonic storm was named Cyclone Biparjoy, a name given by Bangladesh. There are six Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMCs) worldwide and five regional Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres, which are mandated for issuing advisories and naming cyclonic storms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is one of the RSMCs and is tasked with giving a title to a cyclone that forms over the northern Indian Ocean when they have reached a maximum sustained surface wind speed of 62 kmph or more.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES