Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Army On Standby As Cyclone Inches Closer; IMD Warns Of Flood, Power Disruption in Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Army On Standby As Cyclone Inches Closer; IMD Warns Of Flood, Power Disruption in Gujarat



**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PIB (DEF)** Okha: Indian Coast Guard carries out evacuation operation at Okha, Gujarat in preventive measures of severe cyclone Biprajoy. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_13_2023_000261B)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea is likely to make landfall near Jakhau Port on June 15. According to the IMD, the Cyclone will bring winds with speeds of 135-145 km per hour gusting to 150 km per hour and extremely heavy rainfall. Cyclone Biparjoy will become an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ in few hours. Till June 14, it will move towards North and then towards Saurashtra-Kutch coast, which it will cross by noon on June 15,” IMD scientist Dr. Anand Kumar Das told PTI. An orange alert for June 14 and a red alert for June 15 has been issued in all districts of Gujarat.

The Indian Army, Navy and NDRF teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations and evacuations are underway along the coast of Gujarat. At least 30,000 people were shifted to shelter homes on Tuesday. Among the evacuees, a majority were in Kutch, followed by Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Morbi, Jamnagar, Porbandar and Junagadh district. These include some 284 pregnant women.

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates

