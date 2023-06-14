ZEE Sites

  Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Army On Standby As Cyclone Inches Closer; IMD Warns Of Flood, Power Disruption in Gujarat
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Army On Standby As Cyclone Inches Closer; IMD Warns Of Flood, Power Disruption in Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest news and developments on Cyclone Biparjoy and monsoon in India.

Updated: June 14, 2023 9:27 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Army On Standby As Cyclone Inches Closer; IMD Warns Of Flood, Power Disruption in Gujarat
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PIB (DEF)** Okha: Indian Coast Guard carries out evacuation operation at Okha, Gujarat in preventive measures of severe cyclone Biprajoy. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_13_2023_000261B)

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea is likely to make landfall near Jakhau Port on June 15. According to the IMD, the Cyclone will bring winds with speeds of 135-145 km per hour gusting to 150 km per hour and extremely heavy rainfall. Cyclone Biparjoy will become an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ in few hours. Till June 14, it will move towards North and then towards Saurashtra-Kutch coast, which it will cross by noon on June 15,” IMD scientist Dr. Anand Kumar Das told PTI. An orange alert for June 14 and a red alert for June 15 has been issued in all districts of Gujarat.

The Indian Army, Navy and NDRF teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations and evacuations are underway along the coast of Gujarat. At least 30,000 people were shifted to shelter homes on Tuesday. Among the evacuees, a majority were in Kutch, followed by Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Morbi,  Jamnagar,  Porbandar and  Junagadh district. These include some 284 pregnant women.

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates 

Live Updates

  • 9:37 AM IST

  • 9:12 AM IST

    Cyclone Biparjoy Live: More coastal districts prone to cyclones in Gujarat than Odisha

    The longest coastline among the states in India comes at a cost for Gujarat. The state has 15 districts which are prone to calamities caused by cyclones, which was the joint highest with Tamil Nadu according to a report by India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per the report, Odisha, known for the landing of several major cyclones in the past decade, and even Kerala have 14 districts each which fall within 100 km of coastline.

  • 9:09 AM IST

    37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat

    As Cyclone Biparjoy barrels towards the Kutch coast in Gujarat, the government said they have so far evacuated nearly 37,800 people living near the sea in eight districts of the state.

    The cyclone has “extensive damaging potential” and is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts the most, IMD has said.

