Cyclone Biparjoy Intensifies Into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm; High Tidal Waves Hit Mumbai Beaches

High tidal waves were witnessed along the beaches in Mumbai on Sunday as cyclone Biparjoy intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

Waves hit Mumbai's waterfront during high tide due to the formation of Cyclone Biporjoy in the Arabian Sea at Marine Drive. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Cyclone Biparjoy has intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A cyclone alert has been issued for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat as high tidal waves hit the beaches in Mumbai.

This comes a day after giant tidal waves hit the Ganpatipule area in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: High waves are seen in coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy. pic.twitter.com/I4ZsMii6QI — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ over the east-central Arabian Sea moved north-north-eastwards with a speed of nine kmph during past six hours, intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 0530 hours over the same region, about 580 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 480 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 530 km south-southwest of Dwarka, 610 km south-southwest of Naliya and 780 km south of Karachi (Pakistan), the IMD said in a bulletin.

The cyclone is very likely to move nearly northward till the morning of June 14, then move north-northeast wards and “cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) around noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph”, the IMD said.

There has been considerable uncertainty in the track and intensity of cyclone Biparjoy since it developed on June 6. According to meteorologists, the storm underwent rapid intensification in the initial days and has sustained its strength due to a warmer Arabian Sea.

The IMD has not yet predicted any major impact on countries adjoining the Arabian Sea, including India, Oman, Iran and Pakistan.

Meteorologists say the tentative track of the system will be in the northward direction but storms at times defy the predicted track and the intensity.

Forecasting agencies said the storm has been undergoing “rapid intensification”, escalating from just a cyclonic circulation to a severe cyclonic storm in just 48 hours, defying earlier predictions.

Atmospheric conditions and cloud mass indicate that the system is likely to sustain the strength of a very severe cyclone till June 12.

