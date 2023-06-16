Home

Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 700 Babies Were Born During Evacuation From High-Risk Areas in Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy: The state government said 707 babies were successfully delivered in Gujarat hospitals and health centres.

cyclone Biparjoy: As per the data from the state government, the highest number of pregnant women were evacuated from Kutch district and 348 babies were born during the rescue operation.

Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Updates: Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat on Thursday night and left a trail of devastations across the state. Even though more than 1,000 villages were left with no electricity, there was no loss of life. The most significant part of the whole situation was over 707 babies were born to women who had been evacuated from high-risk areas in the state.

Ahead of the landfall of the cyclone, over one lakh people were evacuated from coastal areas of Gujarat as a precautionary measure. The state government said it had had evacuated about 1,152 of 1,171 pregnant women in the eight districts that were in the path of Cyclone Biparjoy. Among those pregnant women, 707 went into labour and gave birth, the government said in a statement.

Trail Of Devastations

Cyclone Biparjoy caused widespread damage and destruction in Gujarat’s Kutch-Saurashtra region as it made landfall on Thursday evening. More than Over 5,000 electricity poles were damaged, leaving 4,600 villages without power.

Nearly 600 trees were uprooted, leading to the closure of three state highways, disrupting traffic. Several houses were damaged.

As per the data from the state government, the highest number of pregnant women were evacuated from Kutch district and 348 babies were born during the rescue operation and hundred babies were born in Rajkot and 93 in Devbhumi Dwarka.

The state government said 707 babies were successfully delivered in Gujarat hospitals and health centres.

To make sure the success of this entire campaign, 302 government vehicles and 202 ambulances were used diligently day and night.

No Loss Of Life

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Atul Karwal said there has been no loss of lives reported after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat. Giving details, the NDRF Director said two people had died before landfall but there was no loss of lives after landfall.

The cyclone, which originated in the Arabian Sea swept across the west coast of India made landfall on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Kutch, as per IMD reports.

Karwal said more than 500 houses were damaged; mostly thatched and kutcha houses and only six to seven pucca houses suffered damage. “Electricity supply was been interrupted in about a thousand villages, almost 40 per cent of them were in Kutch district. 800 trees have suffered damage,” he added.

