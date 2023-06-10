Home

News

India

Cyclone Biparjoy Set to Intensify in Next 24 Hours: 10 Key Points

Cyclone Biparjoy Set to Intensify in Next 24 Hours: 10 Key Points

In light of this, the weather department has advised fishermen against venturing into the seas along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Lakshadweep. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for eight districts in Kerala.

The cyclone was named by Bangladesh. 'Biparjoy' means "disaster" or "calamity" in Bengali.

New Delhi: The ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to further intensify and move in a north-northeastward direction within the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

In light of this, the weather department has advised fishermen against venturing into the seas along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Lakshadweep. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for eight districts in Kerala.

You may like to read

VSCS “Biparjoy” over eastcentral Arabian Sea, lay centered at 0530hrs IST of 10th June, near lat 16.5N & long 67.4E, likely to intensify further & move north-northeastwards during next 24 hours. More details: https://t.co/EGetkpfIzS pic.twitter.com/bvcsB3dME4 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 10, 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy: 10 Points On The Big Story:

The ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm is currently located about 690 km west of Goa, 640 km Mumbai’s west-southwest and 640 km south-southwest of Porbandar. It has a wind speed of up to 145 km/per hour. According to IMD, the cyclonic storm is expected to cause heavy rain and strong winds in coastal areas of Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted, “At 2330 hrs IST of 9th June, a highly severe cyclonic storm named Biparjoy was located over the east-central Arabian Sea near latitude 16.0N and longitude 67.4E. It is expected to strengthen further and move in a north-northeastward direction over the next 24 hours.” Popular tourist destination Tithal Beach in Gujarat’s Valsad has been closed for tourists until June 14. The beach is located on the Arabian Sea coast. Valsad Tehsildar TC Patel has advised fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea and relocate to the villages along the seashore. He added that shelters have been arranged for their accommodation. A yellow alert was issued on Friday for eight districts in Kerala. The IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Lakshadweep. Biparjoy is centered about 640 kilometres south-southwest of Porbandar district of Gujarat. The authorities instructed ports to hoist the Distant Warning signal (DW II). Surat’s Collector BK Vasava told the Indian Express that the district administration is on alert mode and all officials were advised not to leave the headquarter. He said the SDRF teams are kept on standby mode and the people living near the coastal areas have been alerted. Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad, told ANI that the wind speed may reach 45 to 55 knots on June 10, 11, and 12 as a result of the severe cyclonic storm’s impact. She mentioned that there is a possibility of light showers in south Gujarat and Saurashtra. Additionally, all ports have been instructed to hoist the Distant Warning signal. To ensure the safety of maritime activities and the well-being of vessels and their crews, it is mandated by international maritime law for ports to raise signals as a warning for impending adverse weather conditions. This practice is essential in accordance with established regulations to maintain a secure environment at sea. The cyclone was named Biparjoy by Bangladesh, signifying ‘disaster’ or ‘calamity’ in the Bengali language. This name was officially adopted by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in 2020 for all tropical cyclones forming over the North Indian Ocean, encompassing the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.