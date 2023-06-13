Home

Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Railway Cancels 69 Trains, Short-Terminates 32 | Check List Here

Apart from cancelling the trains, the Western Railways said various safety and security precautions have also been taken for train passengers of these cyclone-prone areas.

Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: Taking preventive measures in view of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat, the Western Railway on Tuesday cancelled 69 trains and short-terminated 32 other trains in the state. Apart from cancelling the trains, the Western Railways said various safety and security precautions have also been taken for train passengers of these cyclone-prone areas. The Railways said refund will be admissible as per extant rules.

As per the Railways, three more trains have been short-terminated, one train short originated while one train has been restored to run upto the destination.

List of Short-Terminated of Trains

Train No. 09452 Bhagalpur – Gandhidham Special journey that started on 12th June 2023 will be short terminated at Dhrangadhra and will remain partially cancelled between Dhrangadhra and Gandhidham.

Train No. 12938 Howrah – Gandhidham Garbha Express journey that started on 12th June 2023 will be short terminated at Dhrangadhra and will remain partially cancelled between Dhrangadhra and Gandhidham.

Train No. 12994 Puri – Gandhidham Express that started on 12th June 2023 will be short terminated at Ahmedabad and will remain partially cancelled between Ahmedabad and Gandhidham.

Train No. 12476 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Hapa Sarvodaya Express that started on 12th June 2023 which was earlier notified to run upto Rajkot, will now run up to Hapa railway station.

Western Railway Cancels 67 Trains

Earlier on Monday, the Western Railway had cancelled a total of 67 trains in view of cyclone Biparjoy.

In the meantime, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert on Sunday for cyclones across Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.

The Indian Coast Guard ships are patrolling off the coast of Gujarat, in view of the impending cyclone Biparjoy, an official statement said on Monday.

Giving details, Deputy Director General (Ops) Manish Pathak on Monday said that the Indian Coast Guard has taken all preventive measures regarding the impending Cyclone Biparjoy.

“The Indian Coast Guard has taken all the preventive measures. We have warned all the fishermen, though a fishing ban is in progress on the west coast of India from June 1 to July 31. However, country boats, the smaller ones which were out at sea have been shepherded back,” DDG Pathak told ANI.

On Monday, Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of ministries/agencies of the Centre, as well as, Gujarat to deal with the situation arising out of the impending Cyclone Biparjoy.

On Monday, Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of ministries/agencies of the Centre, as well as, Gujarat to deal with the situation arising out of the impending Cyclone Biparjoy.