Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Railway Cancels 99 Trains, Short Terminates 39 As Precautionary Measure
In view of the safety of the passengers and train operations with respect to the onset of Cyclone Biparjoy, the Western Railways on Thursday cancelled 23 trains, and short-terminated 3 trains.
New Delhi: In view of the safety of the passengers and train operations with respect to the onset of Cyclone Biparjoy, the Western Railways on Thursday cancelled 23 trains, and short-terminated 3. With this, a total number of 99 trains have been cancelled, 39 trains have been short-terminated, while 38 trains short-originated as a precautionary measure.
“23 trains have been cancelled, 3 trains short-terminated and 7 trains short-originated. With this, 99 trains have been cancelled, 39 trains have been short-terminated, while 38 trains short-originated as a precautionary measure, in view of safety of passengers & train operations with respect to onset of Cyclone Biparjoy,” Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.
Here’s the list of trains cancelled
- Train No. 09480 Okha – Rajkot Unreserved Special (Daily)
- Train No. 09479 Rajkot – Okha Unreserved Special (Daily)
- Train No. 19251 Veraval – Okha Express
- Train No. 19252 Okha – Veraval Express
- Train No. 09522 Veraval – Rajkot Express
- Train No. 09521 Rajkot – Veraval Express
- Train No. 22958 Veraval – Ahmedabad
- Train No. 19119 Ahmedabad – Veraval Intercity
- Train No. 19120 Veraval – Ahmedabad Intercity
- Train No. 19207 Porbandar -Veraval Express
- Train No. 19208 Veraval – Porbandar Express
- Train No 09513 Rajkot – Veraval
- Train No 09514 Veraval – Rajkot
- Train No. 09550 Porbandar – Bhanvad
- Train No. 09549 Bhanvad – Porbandar
- Train No. 09515 Kanalus – Porbandar Special
- Train No. 09551 Bhanvad – Porbandar Express
- Train No. 09516 Porbandar – Kanalus Special
- Train No. 09552 Porbandar – Bhaunra Express
- Train No. 09595 Rajkot – Porbandar Special
- Train No. 09596 Porbandar Rajkot Special
- Train No. 12905 Porbandar – Shalimar Superfast Express
- Train No. 22904 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Express
- Train No. 22484 Gandhidham – Jodhpur Express
- Train No. 22952 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Superfast Express
- Train No. 19571 Rajkot – Porbandar Express
- Train No. 19572 Porbandar – Rajkot Express
- Train No. 19269 Porbandar – Muzaffarpur Express
- Train No. 20908 Bhuj – Dadar Express
- Train No. 09416 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Special
- Train No. 09415 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Special
- Train No. 19405 Palanpur – Gandhidham Express
- Train No. 19406 Gandhidham – Palanpur Express
- Train No.22956 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Kutch Express
- Train No.22955 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Kutch Express
- Train No. 20927 Palanpur – Bhuj SF Express
- Train No. 20928 Bhuj – Palanpur SF Express
- Train No. 22959 Vadodara – Jamnagar Superfast Intercity
- Train No. 22960 Jamnagar – Vadodara Superfast Intercity
- Train No. 19218 Veraval – Bandra Terminus
- Train No. 19016 Porbandar – Dadar Saurashtra Express
- Train No. 20907 Dadar – Bhuj Express
