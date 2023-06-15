Home

News

India

Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Railway Cancels 99 Trains, Short Terminates 39 As Precautionary Measure

Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Railway Cancels 99 Trains, Short Terminates 39 As Precautionary Measure

In view of the safety of the passengers and train operations with respect to the onset of Cyclone Biparjoy, the Western Railways on Thursday cancelled 23 trains, and short-terminated 3 trains.

New Delhi: In view of the safety of the passengers and train operations with respect to the onset of Cyclone Biparjoy, the Western Railways on Thursday cancelled 23 trains, and short-terminated 3. With this, a total number of 99 trains have been cancelled, 39 trains have been short-terminated, while 38 trains short-originated as a precautionary measure.

“23 trains have been cancelled, 3 trains short-terminated and 7 trains short-originated. With this, 99 trains have been cancelled, 39 trains have been short-terminated, while 38 trains short-originated as a precautionary measure, in view of safety of passengers & train operations with respect to onset of Cyclone Biparjoy,” Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

You may like to read

Here’s the list of trains cancelled

Train No. 09480 Okha – Rajkot Unreserved Special (Daily)

Train No. 09479 Rajkot – Okha Unreserved Special (Daily)

Train No. 19251 Veraval – Okha Express

Train No. 19252 Okha – Veraval Express

Train No. 09522 Veraval – Rajkot Express

Train No. 09521 Rajkot – Veraval Express

Train No. 22958 Veraval – Ahmedabad

Train No. 19119 Ahmedabad – Veraval Intercity

Train No. 19120 Veraval – Ahmedabad Intercity

Train No. 19207 Porbandar -Veraval Express

Train No. 19208 Veraval – Porbandar Express

Train No 09513 Rajkot – Veraval

Train No 09514 Veraval – Rajkot

Train No. 09550 Porbandar – Bhanvad

Train No. 09549 Bhanvad – Porbandar

Train No. 09515 Kanalus – Porbandar Special

Train No. 09551 Bhanvad – Porbandar Express

Train No. 09516 Porbandar – Kanalus Special

Train No. 09552 Porbandar – Bhaunra Express

Train No. 09595 Rajkot – Porbandar Special

Train No. 09596 Porbandar Rajkot Special

Train No. 12905 Porbandar – Shalimar Superfast Express

Train No. 22904 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Express

Train No. 22484 Gandhidham – Jodhpur Express

Train No. 22952 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Superfast Express

Train No. 19571 Rajkot – Porbandar Express

Train No. 19572 Porbandar – Rajkot Express

Train No. 19269 Porbandar – Muzaffarpur Express

Train No. 20908 Bhuj – Dadar Express

Train No. 09416 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Special

Train No. 09415 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Special

Train No. 19405 Palanpur – Gandhidham Express

Train No. 19406 Gandhidham – Palanpur Express

Train No.22956 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Kutch Express

Train No.22955 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Kutch Express

Train No. 20927 Palanpur – Bhuj SF Express

Train No. 20928 Bhuj – Palanpur SF Express

Train No. 22959 Vadodara – Jamnagar Superfast Intercity

Train No. 22960 Jamnagar – Vadodara Superfast Intercity

Train No. 19218 Veraval – Bandra Terminus

Train No. 19016 Porbandar – Dadar Saurashtra Express

Train No. 20907 Dadar – Bhuj Express

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.