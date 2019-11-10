New Delhi: Seven people died in rain-related incidents and close to three lakh have been affected on Sunday as severe cylonic storm ‘Bulbul’ made a landfall in West Bengal late Saturday before making a sudden diversion towards Bangladesh

“Around 2 lakh 97 thousand people have been affected. Six deaths have taken place; five in North 24 Parganas and one in South 24 Parganas,” West Bengal Disaster Management Minister Javed Khan told ANI earlier.

Despite a few damages, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s efforts helped control severe adversities and was commended by the state Governor earlier this morning.

“Adverse impact has been contained-thanks to Hon’ble CM leading from the front and there being synergy between State and Central agencies. Appeal to NGOs to particularly come forward and render rehabilitation assistance to the needy,” West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said in a Twitter post.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm weakened around 5:30 AM and started moving towards Bangladesh along the coast of West Bengal. The met agency, however, maintained active rain alerts in West Bengal, along with the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram, all bordering Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took account of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Bulbul earlier today. He tweeted, “Reviewed the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions and heavy rain in parts of Eastern India. Spoke to WB CM @MamataOfficial regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Bulbul. Assured all possible assistance from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being.”

Meanwhile, at least three people were killed and six others have been injured as Cyclone Bulbul hit Bangladesh’s western Khulna and southern Patuakhali districts, forcing evacuation of more than two million people, authorities said.

The number of evacuees in Bangladesh exceeded 2.1 million, although some of them began returning to their homes, said Disaster Management Ministry Secretary Shah Kamal.

Bangladesh is prone to cyclones due to its geographical location. The country faces several cyclonic storms mostly during April-May and October-November.