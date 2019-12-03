New Delhi: In the wake of the cyclone Bulbul which had caused large scale devastation in both Odisha and West Bengal, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha that the Central government has released Rs 414.90 crore and Rs 552 crore to the affected states of West Bengal and Odisha respectively. The minister said the fund has been disbursed under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

“As on April 1, 2019, Rs 447.52 crore is available with the state of Odisha and Rs 264.70 crore is available with state of West Bengal under their State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Further, during the year 2019-20, central share amounting to Rs 414.90 crore to West Bengal and Rs 552.00 crore to Odisha has already been released under SDRF by the Central Government,” Reddy said.

He also said that additional financial help was also extended from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as per the laid down procedure.

“Based on a preliminary estimate, State Government of West Bengal has reported loss of 11 human lives and 35.57 lakh people were affected and the State Government of Odisha has reported no loss of human life but a total of 38.08 lakh people were affected,” he informed Lok Sabha.

Saying that the cyclone has caused damages to infrastructures such as roads, bridges and houses, Reddy said that the Central Government has constituted Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) for both the states after the cyclone had hit the states.

“State Governments have not yet submitted their report for seeking additional assistance from the NDRF. Primary responsibility for disaster management rests with the State Government, however, the Central Government extends all possible logistics and financial support to the States to supplement their efforts to meet the situation effectively,” he added.

Cyclone Bulbul had on November 9 made landfall in Odisha and West Bengal and then it moved north-eastwards into neighbouring Bangladesh.