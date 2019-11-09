Kolkata: In the wake of the cyclone Bulbul passing through West Bengal, flight operation at Kolkata airport will be suspended from 6 PM Saturday till 6 AM Sunday.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet the administration is taking all measures to tackle the contingency.

“Cyclone Bulbul is about to pass through Bengal. Our State Administration is closely monitoring the situation 24×7. We are taking all measures to tackle any contingency. Special Control Rooms have been set up and NDRF-SDRF teams are deployed,” Mamata said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet airlines is offering a full refund and waiver of cancellation/change fee (fare difference applicable) for all flights to/from Kolkata for travel till November 10, 2019.

Fishermen were on Thursday advised not to venture into the seas till the caution is lifted. District officials have been asked to keep a tab on the situation and prepare for any contingency, a government functionary had said.

According to the forecast, cyclone Bulbul will make landfall in West Bengal today.