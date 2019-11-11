New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday conducted an aerial survey of areas that were affected by Cyclone Bulbul on Saturday. The severely cyclonic storm has wreaked havoc in the state by claiming the lives of over seven people in rain-related incidents and also affecting close to three lakh people.

On Sunday, the state Chief Minister had said she will make an aerial visit to the affected areas to take stock of the situation.

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conducted aerial survey of areas affected by #CycloneBulbul, today. The state reported 7 human casualties, damages to about 1 lakh houses & standing crops due to the cyclone. pic.twitter.com/IHt6fU0kCw — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

She had said that due to the storm, she has decided to postpone her trip to North Bengal in the coming week. “Instead, tomorrow (Monday) I would make an aerial survey of the affected areas around Namkhana and Bakkhali,” the chief minister posted on her twitter handle.

Meanwhile, just within a day after the storm left the states of West Bengal and Odisha devastated, power services in most of the cyclone-hit areas have been restored. The telecommunication links also are expected to be back soon.

The report comes after the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) held a review meeting under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, which took stock of the relief and restoration works in the aftermath of the cyclone over both the states.

Though there was no human casualty in Odisha, there has been extensive damage to standing crops in over two lakh hectares. Power and water supplies have been restored barring a few areas, the NCMC said after the meeting.

The NCMC also assured all central assistance in terms of additional stocks of food items, drinking water, health services as well as restoration of telecom and power services.

To review the post-restoration work, a Central team would be visiting the affected areas in both the states within this week.

Senior officers of the ministries of Home, Defence, Power, Telecommunications, Agriculture and Cooperation, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Food Processing Industries, Health, and Family Welfare, as well as those from NDRF and National Disaster Management Authority attended the meeting.

(With inputs from PTI)