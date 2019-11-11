New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday conducted an aerial survey of the areas which were affected by the severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul.’ After taking stock of the situation, the state CM announced a compensation package for the affected farmers of the state. As per updates, no casualty has been reported from the state, but there was extensive damage to standing crops in over 2 lakh hectares.

After holding a review meeting, Patnaik asked the district collectors to submit a damage assessment report by November 18 on the basis of which assistance will be given by November 24.

As per updates, over six districts such as Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur have been severely affected by the cyclone ‘Bulbul’.

As per the announcement from the state government, agriculture input subsidy will be provided to small and marginal farmers who have sustained crop loss of 33 per cent and above, at Rs 6800 per hectare in rain-fed and in non-irrigated areas.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conducted an aerial survey of areas that were affected by Cyclone Bulbul. The severely cyclonic storm has wreaked havoc in t state with claiming lives of over seven people in rain-related incidents and also affecting close to three lakh people.

Meanwhile, just within a day after the storm left the states of West Bengal and Odisha devastated, power services in most of the cyclone-hit areas have been restored. The telecommunication links also are expected to be back soon.

The report comes after the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) held a review meeting under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, which took stock of the relief and restoration works in the aftermath of the cyclone over both the states.

The NCMC also assured all central assistance in terms of additional stocks of food items, drinking water, health services as well as restoration of telecom and power services.

To review the post-restoration work, a Central team would be visiting the affected areas in both the states within this week.