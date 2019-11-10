New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he has reviewed the situation in Eastern India in the wake of cyclone Bulbul, and subsequent heavy rains.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he has spoken to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and assured all possible assistance from the Centre.

“Reviewed the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions and heavy rain in parts of Eastern India.

Spoke to WB CM @MamataOfficial regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Bulbul. Assured all possible assistance from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ had Saturday made landfall in West Bengal’s Sagar Island.

Two deaths were also reported due to strong winds and rainfall triggered by the very severe cyclonic storm; one from West Bengal, another from Odisha.

Fishermen were on Thursday advised not to venture into the seas till the caution is lifted. District officials have been asked to keep a tab on the situation and prepare for any contingency, a government functionary had said.